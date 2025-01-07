Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.01
5.13
5.92
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-41.33
-13.37
15.04
-4.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.13
-4.65
-4.8
-4.51
As % of sales
137.15
90.66
81.13
87.56
Other costs
-12.06
-15.13
-18.82
-14.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
400.69
294.77
317.71
288.46
Operating profit
-13.18
-14.65
-17.7
-14.21
OPM
-437.84
-285.43
-298.85
-276.03
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.97
-3.21
-1.27
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.57
-0.49
-0.47
Other income
31.2
26.69
19.6
19.85
Profit before tax
14.72
8.49
-1.81
3.89
Taxes
0.47
-2.84
-21.53
3.03
Tax rate
3.21
-33.53
1,187.22
78.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.19
5.64
-23.34
6.92
Exceptional items
-7.48
0
20.5
0
Net profit
7.7
5.64
-2.84
6.92
yoy growth (%)
36.54
-298.72
-140.99
32.52
NPM
255.95
109.97
-47.93
134.52
