Modi Rubber Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

120
(-2.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:22:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Modi Rubber Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.01

5.13

5.92

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-41.33

-13.37

15.04

-4.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.13

-4.65

-4.8

-4.51

As % of sales

137.15

90.66

81.13

87.56

Other costs

-12.06

-15.13

-18.82

-14.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

400.69

294.77

317.71

288.46

Operating profit

-13.18

-14.65

-17.7

-14.21

OPM

-437.84

-285.43

-298.85

-276.03

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.97

-3.21

-1.27

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.57

-0.49

-0.47

Other income

31.2

26.69

19.6

19.85

Profit before tax

14.72

8.49

-1.81

3.89

Taxes

0.47

-2.84

-21.53

3.03

Tax rate

3.21

-33.53

1,187.22

78.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.19

5.64

-23.34

6.92

Exceptional items

-7.48

0

20.5

0

Net profit

7.7

5.64

-2.84

6.92

yoy growth (%)

36.54

-298.72

-140.99

32.52

NPM

255.95

109.97

-47.93

134.52

