|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.35
-17.42
15.04
-96.55
Op profit growth
-7.78
-23.88
40.02
-174.83
EBIT growth
-48.69
-141.02
-30.35
0.78
Net profit growth
-297.93
-115.18
-37.19
52.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-509.66
-313.04
-339.62
-279.04
EBIT margin
-126.23
-139.36
280.49
463.37
Net profit margin
166.53
-47.65
259.13
474.67
RoCE
-0.81
-1.64
4.08
6.35
RoNW
0.27
-0.14
0.95
1.66
RoA
0.26
-0.14
0.94
1.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.84
-0.93
6.13
9.76
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.77
-2.11
4.84
9.23
Book value per share
173.25
162.41
162.16
157.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
50.76
-31.66
13.73
9.46
P/CEPS
120.8
-13.9
17.36
10
P/B
0.53
0.18
0.51
0.58
EV/EBIDTA
-287.19
-17.91
10.08
9.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.54
40.75
-136.07
4.51
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
97.44
67.12
123.18
523.32
Inventory days
49.38
55.94
46.19
550.24
Creditor days
-29.91
-37.01
-50.43
-186.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.49
11.25
-32.43
-50.36
Net debt / equity
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.09
0.31
0.53
-0.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-149.03
-95.1
-83.16
-89.89
Other costs
-460.63
-317.94
-356.46
-289.14
No Record Found
