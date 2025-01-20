iifl-logo-icon 1
Modi Rubber Ltd Key Ratios

122.38
(3.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:01 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.35

-17.42

15.04

-96.55

Op profit growth

-7.78

-23.88

40.02

-174.83

EBIT growth

-48.69

-141.02

-30.35

0.78

Net profit growth

-297.93

-115.18

-37.19

52.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-509.66

-313.04

-339.62

-279.04

EBIT margin

-126.23

-139.36

280.49

463.37

Net profit margin

166.53

-47.65

259.13

474.67

RoCE

-0.81

-1.64

4.08

6.35

RoNW

0.27

-0.14

0.95

1.66

RoA

0.26

-0.14

0.94

1.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.84

-0.93

6.13

9.76

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.77

-2.11

4.84

9.23

Book value per share

173.25

162.41

162.16

157.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.76

-31.66

13.73

9.46

P/CEPS

120.8

-13.9

17.36

10

P/B

0.53

0.18

0.51

0.58

EV/EBIDTA

-287.19

-17.91

10.08

9.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.54

40.75

-136.07

4.51

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

97.44

67.12

123.18

523.32

Inventory days

49.38

55.94

46.19

550.24

Creditor days

-29.91

-37.01

-50.43

-186.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.49

11.25

-32.43

-50.36

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.09

0.31

0.53

-0.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-149.03

-95.1

-83.16

-89.89

Other costs

-460.63

-317.94

-356.46

-289.14

