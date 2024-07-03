Modi Rubber Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.76
1.11
1.85
0
3.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.76
1.11
1.85
0
3.49
Other Operating Income
14.23
1.35
1.46
1.89
0
Other Income
33.91
44.39
39.1
11.05
18.77
Total Income
50.91
46.85
42.4
12.94
22.27
Total Expenditure
27.53
17.48
15.79
14.22
15.24
PBIDT
23.38
29.37
26.62
-1.29
7.03
Interest
1.65
0.37
0.4
0.25
0.27
PBDT
21.73
29.01
26.22
-1.54
6.76
Depreciation
2.06
1.59
1.94
2.01
2.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.35
3.49
2.12
-0.02
-0.01
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-0.51
0.05
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.37
24.44
22.11
-3.53
4.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.37
24.44
22.11
-3.53
4.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-2.6
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.37
24.44
22.11
-0.93
4.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.95
9.76
8.83
-1.41
1.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25
25.04
25.04
25.04
25.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
93,41,580
93,41,580
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
37.31
37.31
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
12,88,015
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
8.2
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
5.14
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,56,98,952
1,44,10,937
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
91.8
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
62.69
57.55
PBIDTM(%)
847.1
2,645.94
1,438.91
0
201.43
PBDTM(%)
787.31
2,613.51
1,417.29
0
193.69
PATM(%)
448.18
2,201.8
1,195.13
0
130.94
