Modi Rubber Ltd Nine Monthly Results

123.65
(2.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.76

1.11

1.85

0

3.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.76

1.11

1.85

0

3.49

Other Operating Income

14.23

1.35

1.46

1.89

0

Other Income

33.91

44.39

39.1

11.05

18.77

Total Income

50.91

46.85

42.4

12.94

22.27

Total Expenditure

27.53

17.48

15.79

14.22

15.24

PBIDT

23.38

29.37

26.62

-1.29

7.03

Interest

1.65

0.37

0.4

0.25

0.27

PBDT

21.73

29.01

26.22

-1.54

6.76

Depreciation

2.06

1.59

1.94

2.01

2.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.35

3.49

2.12

-0.02

-0.01

Deferred Tax

-0.06

-0.51

0.05

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

12.37

24.44

22.11

-3.53

4.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.37

24.44

22.11

-3.53

4.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-2.6

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.37

24.44

22.11

-0.93

4.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.95

9.76

8.83

-1.41

1.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25

25.04

25.04

25.04

25.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

93,41,580

93,41,580

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

37.31

37.31

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

12,88,015

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

8.2

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

5.14

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,56,98,952

1,44,10,937

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

91.8

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

62.69

57.55

PBIDTM(%)

847.1

2,645.94

1,438.91

0

201.43

PBDTM(%)

787.31

2,613.51

1,417.29

0

193.69

PATM(%)

448.18

2,201.8

1,195.13

0

130.94

