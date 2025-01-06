Modi Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.72
8.49
-1.81
3.89
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.97
-3.21
-1.27
Tax paid
0.47
-2.84
-21.53
3.03
Working capital
32.27
3.84
9.55
-9.72
Other operating items
Operating
44.78
6.51
-17.01
-4.06
Capital expenditure
-0.21
3.44
22.5
-52.84
Free cash flow
44.56
9.95
5.48
-56.9
Equity raised
297.66
269.64
269.78
244.81
Investing
18.9
20.8
6.22
-0.84
Financing
6
4.78
5.31
5.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
367.12
305.17
286.8
192.92
