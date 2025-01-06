iifl-logo-icon 1
Modi Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.95
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Modi Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.72

8.49

-1.81

3.89

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.97

-3.21

-1.27

Tax paid

0.47

-2.84

-21.53

3.03

Working capital

32.27

3.84

9.55

-9.72

Other operating items

Operating

44.78

6.51

-17.01

-4.06

Capital expenditure

-0.21

3.44

22.5

-52.84

Free cash flow

44.56

9.95

5.48

-56.9

Equity raised

297.66

269.64

269.78

244.81

Investing

18.9

20.8

6.22

-0.84

Financing

6

4.78

5.31

5.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

367.12

305.17

286.8

192.92

