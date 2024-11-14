iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MODI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a 307th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday on 14th day of November 2024 at 11.30 AM at Corporate Officeto inter-alia approve the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 2024 outcome of the board meeting held on 14th November 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
MODI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Notice is hereby given that a 306th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday on 14th day of August 2024 at 03.30 PM at Corporate Office: 4-7/C DDA Shopping Centre 4th Floor New Friends Colony New Delhi- 110025 to inter-alia approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on June 30 2024. 2. To fix the Date Time and Venue for convening the 51st Annual General Meeting 3. To consider and approve Directors Report Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion Analysis Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Review of Financial Statements of WOS/JVC and Associates Companies for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, i.e. Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company where alongwith other matters the Board considered and approved the followings: 1 Approval for the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report 2 Review following Subsidiary Companies/joint Venture Companies Financial Statements along with the statement of particulars etc. for the Period ended 30.06.2024 3. Statement of Investment and Related Party Transactions made by the Company during Apr 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. 4. Approved the Following:- a. Director Report b. Corporate Governance Report. 5. Re-appointment of Mr Umesh Kumar Khaitan (DIN-01180359), Non-Executive Independent Director for the second term of five years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
MODI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Notice is hereby given that a 305th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday on 28th day of May 2024 at 5.30 PM at Corporate Office: 4-7/C DDA Shopping Centre 4th Floor New Friends Colony New Delhi- 110025 to inter-alia approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements alongwith the Auditor Reports thereon of the Company for the year ended on March 31 2024 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Financial results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 3st December 2023 along with limited review audit report thereon. OUTCOME FOR BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

