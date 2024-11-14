MODI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 Notice is hereby given that a 306th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday on 14th day of August 2024 at 03.30 PM at Corporate Office: 4-7/C DDA Shopping Centre 4th Floor New Friends Colony New Delhi- 110025 to inter-alia approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on June 30 2024. 2. To fix the Date Time and Venue for convening the 51st Annual General Meeting 3. To consider and approve Directors Report Corporate Governance Report Management Discussion Analysis Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. Review of Financial Statements of WOS/JVC and Associates Companies for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company was held today, i.e. Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at the corporate office of the Company where alongwith other matters the Board considered and approved the followings: 1 Approval for the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with limited review report 2 Review following Subsidiary Companies/joint Venture Companies Financial Statements along with the statement of particulars etc. for the Period ended 30.06.2024 3. Statement of Investment and Related Party Transactions made by the Company during Apr 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. 4. Approved the Following:- a. Director Report b. Corporate Governance Report. 5. Re-appointment of Mr Umesh Kumar Khaitan (DIN-01180359), Non-Executive Independent Director for the second term of five years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)