SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹121.23
Prev. Close₹121.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.24
Day's High₹122
Day's Low₹118.32
52 Week's High₹168.33
52 Week's Low₹59.5
Book Value₹53.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)226.52
P/E39.65
EPS3.11
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
16.55
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.39
40.49
31.54
25.28
Net Worth
66.28
57.04
45.84
39.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
59.76
48.73
43.38
30.44
yoy growth (%)
22.62
12.32
42.53
101.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.91
-21.78
-11.43
-6.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.94
1.4
10.05
5.49
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.1
-0.78
-0.83
Tax paid
-1.3
-0.34
-3.17
-1.89
Working capital
-4.55
17.83
10.89
8.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.62
12.32
42.53
101.38
Op profit growth
61.41
-70.12
45.64
114.72
EBIT growth
72.19
-74.34
63.8
109.55
Net profit growth
148.98
-84.57
91.7
118.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
81.5
81.18
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
81.5
81.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Tanvi T Auti
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Pandurang B Dandawate
Executive Director
Jayashree P Dandawate
Executive Director
Sandeep B Dandawate
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir A Shringare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashokkumar Nagesh Katte
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saleem K Wadgaonkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
Summary
Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company with the name Dhruv Consultancy Services Private Limited on August 26, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited on February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted by Pandurang B. Dandawate and Jayashree P. Dandawate.The Company is among Indias leading infrastructure consultancy firms specializing in highways and bridges. It enjoys robust in-house project management capabilities - design engineering, project supervision and maintenance, and advisory. The company has a rich portfolio of 96 projects, including 23 Detailed Project Report Preparation, 55 Construction Supervision, 13 Operation & Maintenance and 5 technical audits. The Company is presently supervising the longest expressway in India - Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The Companys clients primarily comprise of government agencies like MoRTH, NHAI, UPEIDA, PMGSY among others. DCSL has initially established a strong foothold in Maharashtra and later in more states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and others.The Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) highway network project was launched in 2017. Another significant road infrastructure project, Bharatmala Pariyojana was launched in 2017. The Company also entered into a MoU with HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd for providing Consultancy Services for preparation
The Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹226.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is 39.65 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹59.5 and ₹168.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.00%, 3 Years at 29.66%, 1 Year at 103.10%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at -2.60% and 1 Month at -15.77%.
