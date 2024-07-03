Summary

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company with the name Dhruv Consultancy Services Private Limited on August 26, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited on February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted by Pandurang B. Dandawate and Jayashree P. Dandawate.The Company is among Indias leading infrastructure consultancy firms specializing in highways and bridges. It enjoys robust in-house project management capabilities - design engineering, project supervision and maintenance, and advisory. The company has a rich portfolio of 96 projects, including 23 Detailed Project Report Preparation, 55 Construction Supervision, 13 Operation & Maintenance and 5 technical audits. The Company is presently supervising the longest expressway in India - Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The Companys clients primarily comprise of government agencies like MoRTH, NHAI, UPEIDA, PMGSY among others. DCSL has initially established a strong foothold in Maharashtra and later in more states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and others.The Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) highway network project was launched in 2017. Another significant road infrastructure project, Bharatmala Pariyojana was launched in 2017. The Company also entered into a MoU with HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd for providing Consultancy Services for preparation

