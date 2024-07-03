iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Share Price

119.43
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open121.23
  • Day's High122
  • 52 Wk High168.33
  • Prev. Close121.86
  • Day's Low118.32
  • 52 Wk Low 59.5
  • Turnover (lac)6.24
  • P/E39.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.93
  • EPS3.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)226.52
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

121.23

Prev. Close

121.86

Turnover(Lac.)

6.24

Day's High

122

Day's Low

118.32

52 Week's High

168.33

52 Week's Low

59.5

Book Value

53.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

226.52

P/E

39.65

EPS

3.11

Divi. Yield

0.17

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.73%

Institutions: 2.73%

Non-Institutions: 38.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.89

16.55

14.3

14.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.39

40.49

31.54

25.28

Net Worth

66.28

57.04

45.84

39.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

59.76

48.73

43.38

30.44

yoy growth (%)

22.62

12.32

42.53

101.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.91

-21.78

-11.43

-6.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.94

1.4

10.05

5.49

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.1

-0.78

-0.83

Tax paid

-1.3

-0.34

-3.17

-1.89

Working capital

-4.55

17.83

10.89

8.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.62

12.32

42.53

101.38

Op profit growth

61.41

-70.12

45.64

114.72

EBIT growth

72.19

-74.34

63.8

109.55

Net profit growth

148.98

-84.57

91.7

118.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

81.5

81.18

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

81.5

81.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.13

View Annually Results

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Tanvi T Auti

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Pandurang B Dandawate

Executive Director

Jayashree P Dandawate

Executive Director

Sandeep B Dandawate

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir A Shringare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashokkumar Nagesh Katte

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saleem K Wadgaonkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd

Summary

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company with the name Dhruv Consultancy Services Private Limited on August 26, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited on February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted by Pandurang B. Dandawate and Jayashree P. Dandawate.The Company is among Indias leading infrastructure consultancy firms specializing in highways and bridges. It enjoys robust in-house project management capabilities - design engineering, project supervision and maintenance, and advisory. The company has a rich portfolio of 96 projects, including 23 Detailed Project Report Preparation, 55 Construction Supervision, 13 Operation & Maintenance and 5 technical audits. The Company is presently supervising the longest expressway in India - Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The Companys clients primarily comprise of government agencies like MoRTH, NHAI, UPEIDA, PMGSY among others. DCSL has initially established a strong foothold in Maharashtra and later in more states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and others.The Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) highway network project was launched in 2017. Another significant road infrastructure project, Bharatmala Pariyojana was launched in 2017. The Company also entered into a MoU with HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd for providing Consultancy Services for preparation
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd share price today?

The Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹226.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is 39.65 and 2.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is ₹59.5 and ₹168.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd?

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.00%, 3 Years at 29.66%, 1 Year at 103.10%, 6 Month at -9.60%, 3 Month at -2.60% and 1 Month at -15.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.00 %
Institutions - 2.73 %
Public - 38.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.