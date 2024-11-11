Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for Q2 of 2024-2025 and interim dividend if any if approved and ESOP related aspects. Outcome of Board Meeting for Q2 of 2024-2025 The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date of November 22, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date {last date) of the said interim dividend shall be December 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t. the allotment of 3077800 equity shares. (detailed letter is attached)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for Q1 of 2024-2025 along with other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting. detailed letter & docs attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024) as instructed by the exchange, the results file is being uploaded. No change in the results or in any number or data. pdf file attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.10.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and evaluate the fund raising options. Detailed letter is attached. Outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t. fund raising and EOGM Notice aspect. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 7 May 2024

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for Q4 & Year Ended March 31 2024 and final dividend (if any if approved) along with other allied business matters. The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 15/05/2024 has been revised to 27/05/2024 ( rescheduled. Detailed letter is attached ) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for Q4 of 2023-2024 Audited Financial Results & Other business matters. Appointment of Joint Statutory Auditors subject to the approval of the members at the general meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Conversion of Share Warrants & allotment of Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024