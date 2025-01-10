Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.89
16.55
14.3
14.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.39
40.49
31.54
25.28
Net Worth
66.28
57.04
45.84
39.58
Minority Interest
Debt
20.31
18.95
12.02
10.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
86.59
75.99
57.86
50.04
Fixed Assets
13.65
16.73
6.72
4.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.02
0.07
0.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.51
0.76
1.4
1.14
Networking Capital
64.87
51.4
45.41
37.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
24.1
17.78
13.36
27.37
Debtor Days
167.16
Other Current Assets
68.81
65.81
59.16
42.9
Sundry Creditors
-9.18
-15.94
-7.69
-1.82
Creditor Days
11.11
Other Current Liabilities
-18.86
-16.25
-19.42
-30.87
Cash
6.52
7.09
4.24
5.94
Total Assets
86.6
76
57.84
50.03
