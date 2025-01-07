Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
59.76
48.73
43.38
30.44
yoy growth (%)
22.62
12.32
42.53
101.38
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.91
-21.78
-11.43
-6.46
As % of sales
29.97
44.69
26.36
21.24
Other costs
-36.1
-23.39
-20.04
-15.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.41
48
46.19
51.9
Operating profit
5.74
3.55
11.9
8.17
OPM
9.6
7.29
27.43
26.85
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.1
-0.78
-0.83
Interest expense
-1.37
-1.68
-1.99
-1.86
Other income
0.57
0.63
0.93
0.02
Profit before tax
3.94
1.4
10.05
5.49
Taxes
-1.3
-0.34
-3.17
-1.89
Tax rate
-32.97
-24.68
-31.52
-34.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.64
1.06
6.88
3.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.64
1.06
6.88
3.59
yoy growth (%)
148.98
-84.57
91.7
118.49
NPM
4.42
2.17
15.86
11.79
