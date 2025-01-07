iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

119.88
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

59.76

48.73

43.38

30.44

yoy growth (%)

22.62

12.32

42.53

101.38

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.91

-21.78

-11.43

-6.46

As % of sales

29.97

44.69

26.36

21.24

Other costs

-36.1

-23.39

-20.04

-15.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.41

48

46.19

51.9

Operating profit

5.74

3.55

11.9

8.17

OPM

9.6

7.29

27.43

26.85

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.1

-0.78

-0.83

Interest expense

-1.37

-1.68

-1.99

-1.86

Other income

0.57

0.63

0.93

0.02

Profit before tax

3.94

1.4

10.05

5.49

Taxes

-1.3

-0.34

-3.17

-1.89

Tax rate

-32.97

-24.68

-31.52

-34.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.64

1.06

6.88

3.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.64

1.06

6.88

3.59

yoy growth (%)

148.98

-84.57

91.7

118.49

NPM

4.42

2.17

15.86

11.79

