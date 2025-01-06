iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

116.44
(-4.45%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd

Dhruv Consultanc FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.94

1.4

10.05

5.49

Depreciation

-0.99

-1.1

-0.78

-0.83

Tax paid

-1.3

-0.34

-3.17

-1.89

Working capital

-4.55

17.83

10.89

8.16

Other operating items

Operating

-2.9

17.78

16.98

10.91

Capital expenditure

0.09

-1.24

2.42

4.36

Free cash flow

-2.8

16.54

19.4

15.27

Equity raised

53.92

40.6

18.34

11.23

Investing

-0.15

0.72

0.06

0

Financing

2.21

-2.43

5.75

11.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

53.18

55.44

43.56

38.17

