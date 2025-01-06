Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.94
1.4
10.05
5.49
Depreciation
-0.99
-1.1
-0.78
-0.83
Tax paid
-1.3
-0.34
-3.17
-1.89
Working capital
-4.55
17.83
10.89
8.16
Other operating items
Operating
-2.9
17.78
16.98
10.91
Capital expenditure
0.09
-1.24
2.42
4.36
Free cash flow
-2.8
16.54
19.4
15.27
Equity raised
53.92
40.6
18.34
11.23
Investing
-0.15
0.72
0.06
0
Financing
2.21
-2.43
5.75
11.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.18
55.44
43.56
38.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.