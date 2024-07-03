Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd Summary

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company with the name Dhruv Consultancy Services Private Limited on August 26, 2003. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited on February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted by Pandurang B. Dandawate and Jayashree P. Dandawate.The Company is among Indias leading infrastructure consultancy firms specializing in highways and bridges. It enjoys robust in-house project management capabilities - design engineering, project supervision and maintenance, and advisory. The company has a rich portfolio of 96 projects, including 23 Detailed Project Report Preparation, 55 Construction Supervision, 13 Operation & Maintenance and 5 technical audits. The Company is presently supervising the longest expressway in India - Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The Companys clients primarily comprise of government agencies like MoRTH, NHAI, UPEIDA, PMGSY among others. DCSL has initially established a strong foothold in Maharashtra and later in more states, including Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and others.The Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) highway network project was launched in 2017. Another significant road infrastructure project, Bharatmala Pariyojana was launched in 2017. The Company also entered into a MoU with HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd for providing Consultancy Services for preparation of Feasibility Study/Detailed Project report for JNPT Package V to National Highway Authority of India.In May 2018, the Company made Initial Public Offer for 4296000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public through equity aggregating to Rs 23.19 Crores.The Company worked on 1400 Km, Authority Engineers Works of 1800 Kms in 2018. In November 2018, the Company signed MOU with RIT College, Islampur for Industry-Academic Collaboration for Student and Faculty Development in rural areas of Maharashtra.Two projects overseen by the Company were completed ahead of schedule in the State of Maharashtra - Ka? Majalgaon and Lokhandi Sawargaon in February, 2019.In 2020-21, the Company Project Management Consultancy of Bhiwandi-Kalyan-Shilphata road awarded by PLUS Expressway BERHAD, Preparation of Detailed Project Report for missing link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Jaigad Creek Bridge, Bankot Creek Bridge, etc.In 2022, the Company completed 4800 kms of DPR projects and 3200 kms of Supervision Projects. It worked on prestigious projects like the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, Raipur Vishakhapatnam expressway, Delhi-Dehradun expressway and Amritsar Jamnagar Expressway.In 2023, the Company completed two prestigious projects. The first project was the Delhi - Vadodara Expressway Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) section from Bawadi village to Ratlam under the esteemed Bharatmala Pariyojana. The second project involved the construction of the Ahmedabad Ahmednagar Elevated Structure, connecting Sakkar Chowk to SB Chowk on the Pune Aurangabad road (NH-222). Ahmednagar City Flyover Project was completed in 2023. The Company bagged the prestigious Ganga Expressway Project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for a financial bid of Rs. 22 Crore. Also, the company has won traffic survey projects for 2 zones in India, namely - Punjab-Haryana and Maharashtra where Automatic Traffic Counter cum Classifiers (ATCC) have been installed at over 500 locations for carrying out 24x7 traffic surveys.