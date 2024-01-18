|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|0.1
|1
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Q2 of 2024-2025 The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.10/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record date of November 22, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date {last date) of the said interim dividend shall be December 10, 2024.
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|0.25
|2.5
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
