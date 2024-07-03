Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹227
Prev. Close₹226.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.23
Day's High₹227.74
Day's Low₹224.07
52 Week's High₹235.98
52 Week's Low₹159
Book Value₹5.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,046.85
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
368.55
368.55
245.47
164.81
Preference Capital
40.75
37.37
90.7
74.07
Reserves
-51.2
279.68
360.81
182.35
Net Worth
358.1
685.6
696.98
421.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,539.56
2,415.21
2,329.95
3,587.11
yoy growth (%)
46.55
3.65
-35.04
-2.43
Raw materials
-341.88
-264.34
-240.85
-1,220.46
As % of sales
9.65
10.94
10.33
34.02
Employee costs
-148.32
-141.23
-133.93
-323.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.36
154.72
-98.38
-390.28
Depreciation
-90.73
-96.21
-91.26
-128.23
Tax paid
9.87
307.05
0
2
Working capital
279.44
260.99
-1,225
-372.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.55
3.65
-35.04
-2.43
Op profit growth
39.06
72.59
-429.98
-392.64
EBIT growth
23.85
84.85
599.83
366.26
Net profit growth
-177.87
-134.38
4.74
199.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
246.4
3,778.05
3,605.88
2,652.77
2,645.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
246.4
3,778.05
3,605.88
2,652.77
2,645.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.01
70.26
36.59
72.16
40.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Manjushree Khaitan
Independent Director
Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sudip Banerjee
Independent Director
Lee Seow Chuan
Non Executive Director
Jikyeong Kang
Whole Time Director & CEO
P Radhakrishnan
Independent Director
Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu
Chairman
Satish Narayan Jajoo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gautam Ganguli
Independent Director
Rashmi Bihani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kesoram Industries Ltd
Summary
Kesoram Industries Limited, formerly known as Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited was incorporated on October 18, 1919. Again the name of the Company was changed from Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited to Kesoram Industries Limited on July 9, 1986. The Company markets its automobile tyres under the brand name Birla Tyres and the core businesses of the Company are manufacturing and trading of tyres.The First Plant of the company for manufacturing of rayon yarn was established at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal and the same was commissioned in December of the year 1959 and the plant for manufacturing of transparent paper was also set up at the same location at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal, in June of the year 1961. It has the annual capacity to manufacture 3,600 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of transparent paper. The second plant was commissioned in the year 1962 enabling it to manufacture 4,635 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of rayon yarn. KIL diversified into manufacturing of cast iron spun pipes & pipe fittings at Bansberia, District Hooghly, West Bengal, with a production capacity of 45,000 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of cast iron spun pipes and pipe fittings in December of the year 1964. Subsequently, the company diversified into the manufacturing of Cement and in 1969 established its first cement plant under the name Kesoram Cement at Basantnagar, Dist. Karimnagar (Andhra Pradesh) and to take advantage of favourable market conditions, in 1986 a
The Kesoram Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd is ₹7046.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kesoram Industries Ltd is 0 and 30.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesoram Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesoram Industries Ltd is ₹159 and ₹235.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kesoram Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.01%, 3 Years at 53.89%, 1 Year at 31.37%, 6 Month at 5.60%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -1.25%.
