Summary

Kesoram Industries Limited, formerly known as Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited was incorporated on October 18, 1919. Again the name of the Company was changed from Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited to Kesoram Industries Limited on July 9, 1986. The Company markets its automobile tyres under the brand name Birla Tyres and the core businesses of the Company are manufacturing and trading of tyres.The First Plant of the company for manufacturing of rayon yarn was established at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal and the same was commissioned in December of the year 1959 and the plant for manufacturing of transparent paper was also set up at the same location at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal, in June of the year 1961. It has the annual capacity to manufacture 3,600 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of transparent paper. The second plant was commissioned in the year 1962 enabling it to manufacture 4,635 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of rayon yarn. KIL diversified into manufacturing of cast iron spun pipes & pipe fittings at Bansberia, District Hooghly, West Bengal, with a production capacity of 45,000 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of cast iron spun pipes and pipe fittings in December of the year 1964. Subsequently, the company diversified into the manufacturing of Cement and in 1969 established its first cement plant under the name Kesoram Cement at Basantnagar, Dist. Karimnagar (Andhra Pradesh) and to take advantage of favourable market conditions, in 1986 a

