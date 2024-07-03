iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Share Price

226.8
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open227
  • Day's High227.74
  • 52 Wk High235.98
  • Prev. Close226.16
  • Day's Low224.07
  • 52 Wk Low 159
  • Turnover (lac)25.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,046.85
  • Div. Yield0
Kesoram Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Kesoram Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Apr, 2024

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Kesoram Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Kesoram Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.34%

Non-Promoter- 26.90%

Institutions: 26.90%

Non-Institutions: 29.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kesoram Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

368.55

368.55

245.47

164.81

Preference Capital

40.75

37.37

90.7

74.07

Reserves

-51.2

279.68

360.81

182.35

Net Worth

358.1

685.6

696.98

421.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,539.56

2,415.21

2,329.95

3,587.11

yoy growth (%)

46.55

3.65

-35.04

-2.43

Raw materials

-341.88

-264.34

-240.85

-1,220.46

As % of sales

9.65

10.94

10.33

34.02

Employee costs

-148.32

-141.23

-133.93

-323.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.36

154.72

-98.38

-390.28

Depreciation

-90.73

-96.21

-91.26

-128.23

Tax paid

9.87

307.05

0

2

Working capital

279.44

260.99

-1,225

-372.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.55

3.65

-35.04

-2.43

Op profit growth

39.06

72.59

-429.98

-392.64

EBIT growth

23.85

84.85

599.83

366.26

Net profit growth

-177.87

-134.38

4.74

199.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

246.4

3,778.05

3,605.88

2,652.77

2,645.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

246.4

3,778.05

3,605.88

2,652.77

2,645.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.01

70.26

36.59

72.16

40.35

Kesoram Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kesoram Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Manjushree Khaitan

Independent Director

Kashi Prasad Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sudip Banerjee

Independent Director

Lee Seow Chuan

Non Executive Director

Jikyeong Kang

Whole Time Director & CEO

P Radhakrishnan

Independent Director

Mangala Radhakrishna Prabhu

Chairman

Satish Narayan Jajoo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gautam Ganguli

Independent Director

Rashmi Bihani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kesoram Industries Ltd

Summary

Kesoram Industries Limited, formerly known as Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited was incorporated on October 18, 1919. Again the name of the Company was changed from Kesoram Industries & Cotton Mills Limited to Kesoram Industries Limited on July 9, 1986. The Company markets its automobile tyres under the brand name Birla Tyres and the core businesses of the Company are manufacturing and trading of tyres.The First Plant of the company for manufacturing of rayon yarn was established at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal and the same was commissioned in December of the year 1959 and the plant for manufacturing of transparent paper was also set up at the same location at Tribeni, District Hooghly, West Bengal, in June of the year 1961. It has the annual capacity to manufacture 3,600 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of transparent paper. The second plant was commissioned in the year 1962 enabling it to manufacture 4,635 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of rayon yarn. KIL diversified into manufacturing of cast iron spun pipes & pipe fittings at Bansberia, District Hooghly, West Bengal, with a production capacity of 45,000 metric tons per annum (mtpa) of cast iron spun pipes and pipe fittings in December of the year 1964. Subsequently, the company diversified into the manufacturing of Cement and in 1969 established its first cement plant under the name Kesoram Cement at Basantnagar, Dist. Karimnagar (Andhra Pradesh) and to take advantage of favourable market conditions, in 1986 a
Company FAQs

What is the Kesoram Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kesoram Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹226.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kesoram Industries Ltd is ₹7046.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kesoram Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kesoram Industries Ltd is 0 and 30.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kesoram Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kesoram Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kesoram Industries Ltd is ₹159 and ₹235.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kesoram Industries Ltd?

Kesoram Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.01%, 3 Years at 53.89%, 1 Year at 31.37%, 6 Month at 5.60%, 3 Month at 1.44% and 1 Month at -1.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kesoram Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kesoram Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.34 %
Institutions - 26.91 %
Public - 29.75 %

