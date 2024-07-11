Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 22, 2024 Newspaper Advertisement titlrd Public Notice - 105th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.06.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Voting Results of the 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9th July, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)