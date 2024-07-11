iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesoram Industries Ltd Key Ratios

203.44
(-0.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesoram Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.92

0.26

-31.13

Op profit growth

36.33

64.44

-5,064.56

EBIT growth

32.47

111.23

-299.71

Net profit growth

-155.19

-174.71

-22.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.19

14.15

8.63

-0.11

EBIT margin

12.11

12.43

5.9

-2.03

Net profit margin

-2.14

5.28

-7.08

-6.3

RoCE

16.47

13.92

5

RoNW

-4.43

40.19

-13.38

RoA

-0.72

1.47

-1.5

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-3.16

8.5

-13.15

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.74

1.34

-21.04

-32.26

Book value per share

24.64

16.47

-6.82

68.01

Valuation ratios

P/E

-16.58

7.05

-1.19

0

P/CEPS

-6.76

44.62

-0.74

-3.52

P/B

2.5

5

-2.3

1.67

EV/EBIDTA

5.3

6.71

9.24

82.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.21

569.24

0

-2.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.64

34.52

49.91

Inventory days

16.07

20.59

43.37

Creditor days

-69.87

-91.03

-75.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.87

-1.19

-0.45

0.27

Net debt / equity

2.71

6.81

-22.83

3.91

Net debt / op. profit

3.18

4.92

9.72

-678.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-10.48

-13.52

-13.88

-36.33

Employee costs

-5.08

-8.12

-8.29

-9.81

Other costs

-70.23

-64.18

-69.18

-53.96

Kesoram Inds. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesoram Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.