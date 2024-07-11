Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.92
0.26
-31.13
Op profit growth
36.33
64.44
-5,064.56
EBIT growth
32.47
111.23
-299.71
Net profit growth
-155.19
-174.71
-22.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.19
14.15
8.63
-0.11
EBIT margin
12.11
12.43
5.9
-2.03
Net profit margin
-2.14
5.28
-7.08
-6.3
RoCE
16.47
13.92
5
RoNW
-4.43
40.19
-13.38
RoA
-0.72
1.47
-1.5
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-3.16
8.5
-13.15
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.74
1.34
-21.04
-32.26
Book value per share
24.64
16.47
-6.82
68.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
-16.58
7.05
-1.19
0
P/CEPS
-6.76
44.62
-0.74
-3.52
P/B
2.5
5
-2.3
1.67
EV/EBIDTA
5.3
6.71
9.24
82.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.21
569.24
0
-2.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.64
34.52
49.91
Inventory days
16.07
20.59
43.37
Creditor days
-69.87
-91.03
-75.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.87
-1.19
-0.45
0.27
Net debt / equity
2.71
6.81
-22.83
3.91
Net debt / op. profit
3.18
4.92
9.72
-678.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.48
-13.52
-13.88
-36.33
Employee costs
-5.08
-8.12
-8.29
-9.81
Other costs
-70.23
-64.18
-69.18
-53.96
