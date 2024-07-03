Kesoram Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58.71
67.28
1,073.56
960.65
59.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.71
67.28
1,073.56
960.65
59.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
1.61
20.4
9.83
3.01
Total Income
59.67
68.89
1,093.96
970.48
62.91
Total Expenditure
116.1
91.19
1,046.87
858.9
108.1
PBIDT
-56.43
-22.3
47.09
111.58
-45.19
Interest
7.42
6.94
123.88
129.75
7.27
PBDT
-63.85
-29.24
-76.79
-18.17
-52.46
Depreciation
6.07
5.88
40.01
33.13
6.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
26.25
127.62
-2.44
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-69.92
-61.37
-244.42
-48.86
-58.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-69.92
-61.37
-244.42
-48.86
-58.72
Extra-ordinary Items
-45.97
-15.5
4.6
0
-31.78
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.95
-45.87
-249.02
-48.86
-26.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.27
-2
-7.87
-1.57
-1.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
310.66
310.66
310.66
310.66
310.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-96.11
-33.14
4.38
11.61
-75.44
PBDTM(%)
-108.75
-43.46
-7.15
-1.89
-87.57
PATM(%)
-119.09
-91.21
-22.76
-5.08
-98.03
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.