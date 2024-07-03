iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

223.61
(0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58.71

67.28

1,073.56

960.65

59.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.71

67.28

1,073.56

960.65

59.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

1.61

20.4

9.83

3.01

Total Income

59.67

68.89

1,093.96

970.48

62.91

Total Expenditure

116.1

91.19

1,046.87

858.9

108.1

PBIDT

-56.43

-22.3

47.09

111.58

-45.19

Interest

7.42

6.94

123.88

129.75

7.27

PBDT

-63.85

-29.24

-76.79

-18.17

-52.46

Depreciation

6.07

5.88

40.01

33.13

6.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

26.25

127.62

-2.44

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-69.92

-61.37

-244.42

-48.86

-58.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-69.92

-61.37

-244.42

-48.86

-58.72

Extra-ordinary Items

-45.97

-15.5

4.6

0

-31.78

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.95

-45.87

-249.02

-48.86

-26.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.27

-2

-7.87

-1.57

-1.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

310.66

310.66

310.66

310.66

310.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-96.11

-33.14

4.38

11.61

-75.44

PBDTM(%)

-108.75

-43.46

-7.15

-1.89

-87.57

PATM(%)

-119.09

-91.21

-22.76

-5.08

-98.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesoram Industries Ltd

