Kesoram Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
125.99
136.35
110.05
2,041.55
1,736.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
125.99
136.35
110.05
2,041.55
1,736.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.57
23.2
4.81
29.2
41.06
Total Income
128.56
159.55
114.86
2,070.75
1,777.56
Total Expenditure
207.29
419.72
180.06
2,026.66
1,653.9
PBIDT
-78.73
-260.17
-65.2
44.09
123.66
Interest
14.36
12.64
14.11
229.71
220.32
PBDT
-93.09
-272.81
-79.31
-185.62
-96.66
Depreciation
11.95
12.61
12.22
50.45
52.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
26.25
4.43
0
-162.1
-28.43
Reported Profit After Tax
-131.29
-289.85
-91.53
-73.97
-120.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-131.29
-289.85
-91.53
-73.97
-120.3
Extra-ordinary Items
-61.47
-263.99
-37.44
-173.07
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-69.82
-25.86
-54.09
99.1
-120.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.27
0
-2.92
0
-4.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
310.66
310.66
310.66
310.66
310.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-62.48
-190.81
-59.24
2.15
7.12
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-104.2
-212.57
-83.17
-3.62
-6.92
