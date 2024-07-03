iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

220.49
(-1.40%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:09:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

125.99

136.35

110.05

2,041.55

1,736.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

125.99

136.35

110.05

2,041.55

1,736.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.57

23.2

4.81

29.2

41.06

Total Income

128.56

159.55

114.86

2,070.75

1,777.56

Total Expenditure

207.29

419.72

180.06

2,026.66

1,653.9

PBIDT

-78.73

-260.17

-65.2

44.09

123.66

Interest

14.36

12.64

14.11

229.71

220.32

PBDT

-93.09

-272.81

-79.31

-185.62

-96.66

Depreciation

11.95

12.61

12.22

50.45

52.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

26.25

4.43

0

-162.1

-28.43

Reported Profit After Tax

-131.29

-289.85

-91.53

-73.97

-120.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-131.29

-289.85

-91.53

-73.97

-120.3

Extra-ordinary Items

-61.47

-263.99

-37.44

-173.07

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-69.82

-25.86

-54.09

99.1

-120.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.27

0

-2.92

0

-4.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

310.66

310.66

310.66

310.66

310.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-62.48

-190.81

-59.24

2.15

7.12

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-104.2

-212.57

-83.17

-3.62

-6.92

