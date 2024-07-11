iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

223.32
(0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,539.56

2,415.21

2,329.95

3,587.11

yoy growth (%)

46.55

3.65

-35.04

-2.43

Raw materials

-341.88

-264.34

-240.85

-1,220.46

As % of sales

9.65

10.94

10.33

34.02

Employee costs

-148.32

-141.23

-133.93

-323.41

As % of sales

4.19

5.84

5.74

9.01

Other costs

-2,500.71

-1,615.12

-1,726.59

-2,112.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.65

66.87

74.1

58.89

Operating profit

548.65

394.52

228.58

-69.27

OPM

15.5

16.33

9.81

-1.93

Depreciation

-90.73

-96.21

-91.26

-128.23

Interest expense

-481.7

-245.81

-315.05

-421.24

Other income

38.15

102.22

79.35

228.46

Profit before tax

14.36

154.72

-98.38

-390.28

Taxes

9.87

307.05

0

2

Tax rate

68.68

198.45

0

-0.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.23

461.77

-98.38

-388.28

Exceptional items

-154.25

-294.83

-387.12

-75.23

Net profit

-130.01

166.94

-485.5

-463.51

yoy growth (%)

-177.87

-134.38

4.74

199.28

NPM

-3.67

6.91

-20.83

-12.92

