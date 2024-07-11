Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,539.56
2,415.21
2,329.95
3,587.11
yoy growth (%)
46.55
3.65
-35.04
-2.43
Raw materials
-341.88
-264.34
-240.85
-1,220.46
As % of sales
9.65
10.94
10.33
34.02
Employee costs
-148.32
-141.23
-133.93
-323.41
As % of sales
4.19
5.84
5.74
9.01
Other costs
-2,500.71
-1,615.12
-1,726.59
-2,112.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.65
66.87
74.1
58.89
Operating profit
548.65
394.52
228.58
-69.27
OPM
15.5
16.33
9.81
-1.93
Depreciation
-90.73
-96.21
-91.26
-128.23
Interest expense
-481.7
-245.81
-315.05
-421.24
Other income
38.15
102.22
79.35
228.46
Profit before tax
14.36
154.72
-98.38
-390.28
Taxes
9.87
307.05
0
2
Tax rate
68.68
198.45
0
-0.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.23
461.77
-98.38
-388.28
Exceptional items
-154.25
-294.83
-387.12
-75.23
Net profit
-130.01
166.94
-485.5
-463.51
yoy growth (%)
-177.87
-134.38
4.74
199.28
NPM
-3.67
6.91
-20.83
-12.92
