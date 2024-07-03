Kesoram Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
246.4
3,778.05
3,605.88
2,652.77
2,645.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
246.4
3,778.05
3,605.88
2,652.77
2,645.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.01
70.26
36.59
72.16
40.35
Total Income
274.41
3,848.31
3,642.47
2,724.93
2,685.99
Total Expenditure
599.78
3,680.56
3,116.23
2,498.11
2,417.27
PBIDT
-325.37
167.75
526.24
226.82
268.72
Interest
26.75
450.03
501.69
275.8
343.64
PBDT
-352.12
-282.28
24.55
-48.98
-74.92
Depreciation
24.83
102.52
111.76
117.96
112.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-43.87
0
Deferred Tax
4.43
-190.53
-9.87
-263.18
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-381.38
-194.27
-77.34
140.11
-187.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-381.38
-194.27
-77.34
140.11
-187.53
Extra-ordinary Items
-301.43
-173.07
-22.35
-220.88
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-79.95
-21.2
-54.99
360.99
-187.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.36
-6.83
-3.86
9.73
-13.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
310.66
310.66
244.41
164.81
142.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-132.04
4.44
14.59
8.55
10.15
PBDTM(%)
-142.9
-7.47
0.68
-1.84
-2.83
PATM(%)
-154.78
-5.14
-2.14
5.28
-7.08
