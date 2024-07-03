iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Annually Results

217.11
(-1.21%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

246.4

3,778.05

3,605.88

2,652.77

2,645.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

246.4

3,778.05

3,605.88

2,652.77

2,645.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.01

70.26

36.59

72.16

40.35

Total Income

274.41

3,848.31

3,642.47

2,724.93

2,685.99

Total Expenditure

599.78

3,680.56

3,116.23

2,498.11

2,417.27

PBIDT

-325.37

167.75

526.24

226.82

268.72

Interest

26.75

450.03

501.69

275.8

343.64

PBDT

-352.12

-282.28

24.55

-48.98

-74.92

Depreciation

24.83

102.52

111.76

117.96

112.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-43.87

0

Deferred Tax

4.43

-190.53

-9.87

-263.18

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-381.38

-194.27

-77.34

140.11

-187.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-381.38

-194.27

-77.34

140.11

-187.53

Extra-ordinary Items

-301.43

-173.07

-22.35

-220.88

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-79.95

-21.2

-54.99

360.99

-187.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.36

-6.83

-3.86

9.73

-13.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

310.66

310.66

244.41

164.81

142.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-132.04

4.44

14.59

8.55

10.15

PBDTM(%)

-142.9

-7.47

0.68

-1.84

-2.83

PATM(%)

-154.78

-5.14

-2.14

5.28

-7.08

