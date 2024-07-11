Kesoram Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
368.55
368.55
245.47
164.81
Preference Capital
40.75
37.37
90.7
74.07
Reserves
-51.2
279.68
360.81
182.35
Net Worth
358.1
685.6
696.98
421.23
Minority Interest
Debt
2,005.26
1,696.26
1,612.48
1,775.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
208.33
219.17
242.42
309.99
Total Liabilities
2,571.69
2,601.03
2,551.88
2,506.47
Fixed Assets
1,316.21
1,337.52
1,571.1
1,612.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
371.35
388.44
380.05
537.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
560.19
680.85
514.87
571.62
Networking Capital
140.63
85.38
-90.31
-321.22
Inventories
238.33
180.69
141.44
101.5
Inventory Days
14.58
15.33
Sundry Debtors
441.66
358.66
316.71
274.96
Debtor Days
32.65
41.55
Other Current Assets
388.26
459.25
367.88
218.86
Sundry Creditors
-591.16
-499.21
-541.68
-532.57
Creditor Days
55.85
80.48
Other Current Liabilities
-336.46
-414.01
-374.67
-383.97
Cash
183.31
108.84
176.18
105.44
Total Assets
2,571.69
2,601.03
2,551.88
2,506.47
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.