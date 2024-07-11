iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kesoram Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

209.26
(-3.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesoram Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

368.55

368.55

245.47

164.81

Preference Capital

40.75

37.37

90.7

74.07

Reserves

-51.2

279.68

360.81

182.35

Net Worth

358.1

685.6

696.98

421.23

Minority Interest

Debt

2,005.26

1,696.26

1,612.48

1,775.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

208.33

219.17

242.42

309.99

Total Liabilities

2,571.69

2,601.03

2,551.88

2,506.47

Fixed Assets

1,316.21

1,337.52

1,571.1

1,612.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

371.35

388.44

380.05

537.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

560.19

680.85

514.87

571.62

Networking Capital

140.63

85.38

-90.31

-321.22

Inventories

238.33

180.69

141.44

101.5

Inventory Days

14.58

15.33

Sundry Debtors

441.66

358.66

316.71

274.96

Debtor Days

32.65

41.55

Other Current Assets

388.26

459.25

367.88

218.86

Sundry Creditors

-591.16

-499.21

-541.68

-532.57

Creditor Days

55.85

80.48

Other Current Liabilities

-336.46

-414.01

-374.67

-383.97

Cash

183.31

108.84

176.18

105.44

Total Assets

2,571.69

2,601.03

2,551.88

2,506.47

Kesoram Inds. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Kesoram Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.