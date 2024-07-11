Kesoram Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.36
154.72
-98.38
-390.28
Depreciation
-90.73
-96.21
-91.26
-128.23
Tax paid
9.87
307.05
0
2
Working capital
279.44
260.99
-1,225
-372.48
Other operating items
Operating
212.95
626.55
-1,414.64
-888.99
Capital expenditure
32.82
18.92
-596.97
462.82
Free cash flow
245.78
645.47
-2,011.61
-426.17
Equity raised
770.46
-3.53
1,011.88
1,848.94
Investing
-157.83
38.33
-8.86
407.16
Financing
-122.17
137.96
-766.6
961.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
736.24
818.23
-1,775.19
2,791.85
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.