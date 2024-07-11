iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

221.82
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Kesoram Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.36

154.72

-98.38

-390.28

Depreciation

-90.73

-96.21

-91.26

-128.23

Tax paid

9.87

307.05

0

2

Working capital

279.44

260.99

-1,225

-372.48

Other operating items

Operating

212.95

626.55

-1,414.64

-888.99

Capital expenditure

32.82

18.92

-596.97

462.82

Free cash flow

245.78

645.47

-2,011.61

-426.17

Equity raised

770.46

-3.53

1,011.88

1,848.94

Investing

-157.83

38.33

-8.86

407.16

Financing

-122.17

137.96

-766.6

961.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

736.24

818.23

-1,775.19

2,791.85

Whatsapp
