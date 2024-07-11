Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 18th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors (Board) of Kesoram Industries Limited at its Meeting held today inter-alia has designated Satish Narain Jajoo, Independent Director, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis The Boards Fund Raising Committee, at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 has issued and allotted 32000 Rupee denominated, secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 320 crores on a private placement basis.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Statnalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Rashmi Bihani (DIN:07062288) as an Additional Director with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024