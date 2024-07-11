iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 18th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024 approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors (Board) of Kesoram Industries Limited at its Meeting held today inter-alia has designated Satish Narain Jajoo, Independent Director, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis The Boards Fund Raising Committee, at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 has issued and allotted 32000 Rupee denominated, secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 320 crores on a private placement basis.
Board Meeting22 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Statnalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Rashmi Bihani (DIN:07062288) as an Additional Director with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
KESORAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

