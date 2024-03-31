To The Members of KESORAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kesoram Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10)

of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 Recoverability of deferred tax assets recognized on brought forward tax losses including unabsorbed depreciation. Our audit procedures in relation to recoverability of deferred tax assets included, but were not limited to the following: • Refer to Companys significant material accounting policies in note 2 and the deferred tax related disclosure in notes 10 and 34 of the Standalone Financial Statements. • Evaluated of the design and tested operating effectiveness of Companys controls relating to taxation and the assessment of carrying amount of deferred tax assets relating to unabsorbed tax losses. • The Company has recognized deferred tax assets on unutilized business loss (including unabsorbed depreciation) (together hereinafter referred to as "tax losses") as at March 31, 2024 amounting to 351.86 Crores. • Assessed the reasonableness of the period of projections used in the deferred tax asset recoverability assessment considering that the Company / Group operates in a highly competitive industry which is subject to disruptions through changing technology. • The deferred tax assets have been recognized based on the Companys assessment of ability to utilize the same, which is based on forecast of business operations including the assessment of ability of utilization of the said deferred tax assets by the transferee company in the event of successful completion of proposed demerger transaction of cement division, to UltraTech Cement Limited ("UltraTech") which is subject to regulatory approvals as stated in note 45 to the standalone financial statements. • Compared the Company projections of future taxable profit to the approved business plans. • Tested whether projections prepared were consistent with our understanding and knowledge of current business and the general economic environment in which the Company operates and whether the tax losses can be utilized within the forecast recoupment period, including by the transferee company upon successful completion of proposed scheme of demerger of cement division of the Company. • The assessment of meeting the recognition criteria as well as recoverability of the deferred tax assets within the time frame allowed under the Income Tax Act, 1961, requires significant management judgement as it involves use of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subjective and depend on various factors including future market and economic conditions. Any change in aforesaid assumptions could have a material impact on the carrying value of the deferred tax. • Tested the assumptions used in the aforesaid future projections relating to the forecasts of future taxable profits and evaluated the reasonableness of the assumptions, including future growth rate underlying the preparation of these forecasts based on actual historical results, other relevant existing conditions external data and market conditions. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of projections including those related to sensitivity analysis performed by the management. • Owing to the materiality of the balances, complexities and judgements involved as described above, we have identified the recoverability of deferred tax assets recognized on brought forward tax losses as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made by the management in notes 10 and 34 to the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with requirements of the accounting standards. Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 2 Impairment assessment of investments in and recoverability of loans to wholly owned subsidiary (Cygnet Industries Limited) Our audit procedures in relation to impairment assessment of investments included, but were not limited to the following: • As detailed in notes 6 and 33 of Standalone Financial Statements, the carrying value of Companys investments in Cygnet Industries Limited (the Subsidiary Company) as at 31 March 2024 amounts to 291 crores. Further, as detailed in note 8 to the Standalone Financial Statements, loans given to subsidiary as at 31 March 2024 amounts to 136.07 crores. • Obtained an understanding of process and controls implemented by the Company to identify impairment indicators and to determine impairment in the value of investment in/ recoverable from Subsidiary Company and tested the design and operating effectiveness of such controls. • The recoverability of the above-mentioned amounts is dependent on the operational performance of the subsidiary. The subsidiary has incurred losses during the recent years, and the management has identified the aforesaid as possible impairment indicators as per the principles enunciated under Ind AS 36, Impairment of Assets (Ind AS 36). • Assessed the competence and objectivity of managements expert involved by the management in determining the enterprise recoverable value of the Subsidiary Company; • Assessed the valuation methodology and assumptions used by managements expert to estimate the recoverability of investment with the help of auditors valuation experts. • The Management has assessed the recoverability of the said investment and loans, by carrying out a valuation of the subsidiary with the help of an external valuation expert using discounted cash flow method, which requires management to make significant estimates and assumptions relating to forecast of future business performance, and selection of the discount rates to determine the recoverable value to be considered for impairment testing of the carrying value of above-mentioned balances. • Reconciled the projected cashflows used in the valuation to approved business plans of the Subsidiary Company; • Evaluated the appropriateness of assumptions applied in determining key inputs such as discount rate and terminal growth rate which included assumptions based on our knowledge of the business and relevant external market conditions; • Tested mathematical accuracy of the projections and applied independent sensitivity tests to the key assumptions mentioned above to determine and focus on inputs with high estimation uncertainty. Considering the materiality of the above matter to the Standalone Financial Statements, complexities and judgement involved, and significant auditor attention required to test management assessment. We have identified this as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures made by the management in note 6 to the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with requirements of the accounting standards.

Information other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with

Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying Standalone Financial Statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and

content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. Further to our comments in "Annexure A", as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 17(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with

by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 17(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. The following delays were noted in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024:

Amount ( crores) Due date Date of payment 0.02 Multiple dates Not yet paid

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or

entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any

dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. As stated in Note 43 to the financial statements and Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with other than the consequential impact of the exception given below:

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. i) The audit trail feature for master data changes for accounting software (Ramco) used for maintenance of accounting records was not enabled at the application level. ii) The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of records by the Company.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Manoj Kumar Gupta Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 083906 Date: 22 April 2024 UDIN: 24083906BKFLVE4484

ANNEXURE "A"

referred to in Paragraph 18 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Kesoram Industries Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, capital work-inprogress and relevant details of right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in note 3 to the Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company. For title deeds of immovable properties in the nature of land, building and right of use Assets situated at various location with gross carrying values of 422.22 crores as at 31 March 2024, which have been mortgaged as security for loans or borrowings taken by the Company, confirmations with respect to title of the Company have been directly obtained by us from the respective lenders

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification

of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit aggregating to 27.92 Crores as at 31 March 2024. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies

of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in note 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of 5 crores by banks based on the security of current assets during the year. The monthly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were not subject to review

iii. The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of guarantees and security provided by it.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India (the RBI), the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) as applicable, with regard to the deposits accepted or amount which has been considered as deemed deposit. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or RBI or any Court or any other Tribunal, in this regard.

vi. The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of

the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory

dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been significant delays in depositing in goods and services tax in a large number of cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Gross Amount ( In crores) Amount paid under Protest ( In crores) Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act, 1957 Sales Tax Tribunal 2003-04 0.12 0.02 Andhra Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2001 Entry tax High Court 2007-2009 0.82 0.41 Bombay Sales Tax Act Sales Tax Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals), Amra- vati Division 2003-04 and 2004-05 0.37 0.05 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise CESTAT 1974-1975 to 199798, 1998-2004 and 2005-06 to 2011-12 11.91 0.89 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Commissioner 2002-03 0.53 0.03 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Superintendent of Central Excise 2002-03 0.03 - Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Additional Commissioner of Central Excise Hyderabad 2005-2007 0.38 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise High Court 1994-95 and 2010 0.10 - Centra Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax Telangana High Court 2001-02 0.65 0.47 Centra Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax CESTAT 2016-17 0.07 0.01 Centra Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax WB Appellate & Revisional Board 2004-05 to 2007-08, 2009-10, 2010-11 6.13 - Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Supreme court 2012-13 1.06 1.06 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Additional Commissioner 2005-06 to 2009-10 0.52 0.02

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Gross Amount ( In crores) Amount paid under Protest ( In crores) Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise 2005 0.16 Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise 2004-05 0.03 Finance Act , 1994 Service Tax CESTAT 2005-06 to 2016-17 49.37 3.70 The CGST Act, 2017 Interest on unpaid amount of goods and service tax and penalty Joint Commissioner (Appeals) October 2018 to November 2018, March 2019 to September 2019, July 2020 to September 2020 3.44 Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales Tax Chennai High Court, Chennai 1999-00 0.18 - The CGST Act, 2017 Education and High Education Cess High Court 2017-18 0.10 0.03 West Bengal VAT Act, 2003 Sales Tax WB Appellate and Revisional Board 2004-05 to 2006- 07and 2009-10 1.84 - West Bengal Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act, 2012 Entry tax High Court 2013-14 to 2015-16 2.40 The Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985 CENVAT credit CESTAT June and July, 2009 24.88 1.18 The Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Reversal of ITC Appellate Authority July 2017- March 2022, July 2017- March 2022 2.44 0.21 The Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Reversal of ITC and interest on account of delayed filing of returns Commissioner of Central Tax, Central Excise and Service Tax Jan- 19 to Mar- 19, July- 17 to March- 23 1.56 0.03 Electricity Duty Act, 1939 Electricity Duty Supreme Court 2003 - 2013 23.11 14.03 Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 Motor Vehicle High Court 2012 0.64 - Andhra Pradesh Forest Act, 1967 Permit Fees High Court 2009-10 2018-19 and 2020 - 21 8.51 Employee State Insurance Act, 1948 Employee State Insurance Dy. Director, ESI Corporation, Gulbarga 1995-98 0.22

Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Gross Amount ( In crores) Amount paid under Protest ( In crores) The Karnataka Electricity Act, 1999 Power Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) 2015-16 6.25 Indian Forest Act, 1927 Permit Tax High Court 2009-10 and 201112 3.57 - Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 Environment protection fee Karnataka High Court 2009-10 and 201011 8.06 4.03 Investor Education and Protection Fund Unpaid Dividend IEPF Authority 1995 to 2013 0.02 - Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957 Stamp Duty High Court 2003-04 6.33 - Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 District Mineral Fund High Court 2015-16 17.53 Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 Compounding Fee High Court 2009-10 23.17 -

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks, financial institution and other lenders and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the

financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to

the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as

prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Act.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to 126.67 Crores in the current financial year but had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information in the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Manoj Kumar Gupta Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 083906 Date: 22 April 2024 UDIN: 24083906BKFLVE4484

ANNEXURE B

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of Kesoram Industries Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged

with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal

Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial

Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial

Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to

Standalone Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with

Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the

risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Manoj Kumar Gupta

Partner

Membership No.: 083906 UDIN: 24083906BKFLVE4484

Place: Kolkata Date: 22 April 2024