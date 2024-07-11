iifl-logo-icon 1
Kesoram Industries Ltd EGM

204.9
(0.27%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Kesoram Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Aug 202420 Sep 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We write to inform, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that as directed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal,Kolkata Bench2 vide Order dated 7th August, 2024, a Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company will be convened on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. (IST) through electronic mode for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving the proposed Scheme of Arrangement between Kesoram Industries Limited, being the Demerged Company (Demerged Company) and UltraTech Cement Limited, being the Resulting Company (Resulting Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors Court Convened Meeting to be held on 20th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024) Shareholser Meeting on 20th September, 2024 - Notice under Section 203 (5) or Section 66 of the Companies Act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting process of the meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to the direction of Honble NCLT, Kolkata Bench (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

