Summary

Signpost India Limited was originally incorporated as Cartel Outdoor Advertising Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 19, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of the Company got changed to Signpost India Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Again, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Signpost India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company has vast experience in implementing large scale public-oriented projects, including street furniture, transit, public bicycle sharing and internet traffic monitoring system with over 32 Government authorities across the country.The Company stands as a force in the digital out of home (DOOH) advertising domain, a dynamic world that consistently delivers impressive returns in the global media landscape. From Indias first and largest main street DOOH billboards to the worlds largest digital bus queue shelter, to hybrid mobility solutions such e-bikes, to traffic surveillance booths, to street accessible libraries, the Company is at the forefront of the DOOH revolution. Signpost owns an impressive 33.9 million square feet of ad space along with diverse ad-tech solutions across premier Indian markets along with connecting beyond the urban. With demonstrable experience, we engineer end-to-end mega projects to build public s

