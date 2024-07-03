SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹384.95
Prev. Close₹383.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹178.04
Day's High₹384.95
Day's Low₹370
52 Week's High₹466
52 Week's Low₹211.99
Book Value₹40.41
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,004.38
P/E37.43
EPS10.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.69
10.69
1.17
1.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.23
136.58
11.47
9.02
Net Worth
188.92
147.27
12.64
10.19
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
387.45
337
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
387.45
337
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.48
4.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Shripad Ashtekar
Director
Dipankar Chatterjee
Additional Director
Sushil Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Signpost India Ltd
Summary
Signpost India Limited was originally incorporated as Cartel Outdoor Advertising Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 19, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of the Company got changed to Signpost India Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Again, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Signpost India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company has vast experience in implementing large scale public-oriented projects, including street furniture, transit, public bicycle sharing and internet traffic monitoring system with over 32 Government authorities across the country.The Company stands as a force in the digital out of home (DOOH) advertising domain, a dynamic world that consistently delivers impressive returns in the global media landscape. From Indias first and largest main street DOOH billboards to the worlds largest digital bus queue shelter, to hybrid mobility solutions such e-bikes, to traffic surveillance booths, to street accessible libraries, the Company is at the forefront of the DOOH revolution. Signpost owns an impressive 33.9 million square feet of ad space along with diverse ad-tech solutions across premier Indian markets along with connecting beyond the urban. With demonstrable experience, we engineer end-to-end mega projects to build public s
The Signpost India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹375 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signpost India Ltd is ₹2004.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Signpost India Ltd is 37.43 and 9.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signpost India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signpost India Ltd is ₹211.99 and ₹466 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Signpost India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.42%, 6 Month at 36.75%, 3 Month at 54.90% and 1 Month at 27.12%.
