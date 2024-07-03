iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Signpost India Ltd Share Price

375
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:13:27 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open384.95
  • Day's High384.95
  • 52 Wk High466
  • Prev. Close383.45
  • Day's Low370
  • 52 Wk Low 211.99
  • Turnover (lac)178.04
  • P/E37.43
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value40.41
  • EPS10.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,004.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Signpost India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

384.95

Prev. Close

383.45

Turnover(Lac.)

178.04

Day's High

384.95

Day's Low

370

52 Week's High

466

52 Week's Low

211.99

Book Value

40.41

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,004.38

P/E

37.43

EPS

10.18

Divi. Yield

0

Signpost India Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Signpost India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Signpost India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 25.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Signpost India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10.69

10.69

1.17

1.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.23

136.58

11.47

9.02

Net Worth

188.92

147.27

12.64

10.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

387.45

337

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

387.45

337

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.48

4.97

View Annually Results

Signpost India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Signpost India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Shripad Ashtekar

Director

Dipankar Chatterjee

Additional Director

Sushil Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Signpost India Ltd

Summary

Signpost India Limited was originally incorporated as Cartel Outdoor Advertising Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on February 19, 2008 issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of the Company got changed to Signpost India Private Limited on November 12, 2014. Again, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Signpost India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company has vast experience in implementing large scale public-oriented projects, including street furniture, transit, public bicycle sharing and internet traffic monitoring system with over 32 Government authorities across the country.The Company stands as a force in the digital out of home (DOOH) advertising domain, a dynamic world that consistently delivers impressive returns in the global media landscape. From Indias first and largest main street DOOH billboards to the worlds largest digital bus queue shelter, to hybrid mobility solutions such e-bikes, to traffic surveillance booths, to street accessible libraries, the Company is at the forefront of the DOOH revolution. Signpost owns an impressive 33.9 million square feet of ad space along with diverse ad-tech solutions across premier Indian markets along with connecting beyond the urban. With demonstrable experience, we engineer end-to-end mega projects to build public s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Signpost India Ltd share price today?

The Signpost India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹375 today.

What is the Market Cap of Signpost India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signpost India Ltd is ₹2004.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Signpost India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Signpost India Ltd is 37.43 and 9.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Signpost India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signpost India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signpost India Ltd is ₹211.99 and ₹466 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Signpost India Ltd?

Signpost India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.42%, 6 Month at 36.75%, 3 Month at 54.90% and 1 Month at 27.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Signpost India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Signpost India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.32 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Signpost India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.