To the Members of SIGNPOST INDIA LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the Standalone Statement of Financial Statements of SIGNPOST INDIA LIMITED (Previously known as SIGNPOST INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) (the "Company") which comprises the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss, (including other comprehensive income) the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and Notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its standalone Profit (including other comprehensive income) and its Standalone Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters Auditors response Revenue Our audit procedures included Revenue from sale of services is recognized to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and revenue including revenue which is unbilled can be reliably measured, identification of milestone and documentation • Identification of distinct performance obligation and determination of whether the Company if acting as a principal or an agent. • Assessment of appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing them with applicable accounting standards. • Evaluated, tested the design of internal control, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to identification and recognition of revenue • Review of sample key orders with unbilled revenues to identify terms and conditions relating to services rendered and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with applicable accounting standards. • Performing analytical procedures and cut-off testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation to assess whether the revenue was recognized in the correct period.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report of Board of Directors, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Report on CSR activities, Business Responsibility Report, Shareholders Information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any assured conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the Standalone financial position, standalone financial performance and standalone cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under Section 143 (3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013. We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in

terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and

4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of aforesaid standalone financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss and the Standalone Cash Flow

Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purposes of preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2021 ("SAs") specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and taken

on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and, none of the Director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024,

from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B", our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting subject to exceptions mentioned therein.

B. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit

and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 which would impact its Standalone financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material

either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend declared by "Pressman Advertising Limited" (Transferor Company) before the approval of the merger scheme with Signpost India Limited (Transferee Company). However, the same was paid by Transferor company during the year, in respect of the same declared and paid by the Company in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

f. The Board of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

g. The reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was partly enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts relating to payroll, consolidation process and certain non-editable fields/tables of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledger.

(ii) The Company uses Tally ERP as primary accounting software for maintaining books of accounts, which has a feature of maintaining audit trail (edit log facility) and that has been operative throughout the financial year for the transaction recorded. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was partially enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to revenue, trade receivable, purchase, trade payable and general ledger for the period of April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 and relating to property plant and equipment for the period from September 1,2023 to March 31,2024.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1 2023, reporting under rule 11 clause g of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Sarda Soni Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No-117235W/W100126 UDIN :24412687BKDFDY2947 Priyanka Lahoti Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 28, 2024 Membership No.: 412687

ANNEXURE A: TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

As per the Annexure - A referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

(a) The Company has maintained and compiled the records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the physical verification was done by the management. The management has performed roll backward procedures based on the physical verification of its property, plant and equipment subsequent to the balance sheet date to reconcile with the books as at the reporting date. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on alternative procedures performed as aforesaid, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company.

(c) Based on our examination of the records, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (which are included under the head Property Plant and Equipment) are held in the name of the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including rights of use assets) or intangible or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding benami Property under the benami transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The Company is a service industry, primarily engaged in the business of advertisement services. Accordingly, it does

not hold any physical inventories and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information provided, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, during the year, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly statements or returns with such banks which are not in agreement with the books of accounts. Details are given below:

Quarter ended Name of Bank Particulars Amount disclosed as per quarterly returns (f in Lakh) Amount in books Difference Reason 31st March 2024 HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Sundry Debtors 15,887.57 15,357.31 530.26 *

*The difference is due to the provisional statements submitted to the Bank. However, there is no adverse impact on drawing power.

3. (a) The Company has not granted any loans to any party covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the

Companies Act.

(b) In the case of the loans taken by the body corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. The terms of the arrangements do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand and interest. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of repayment of the principal amount and interest.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Custom duty, Excise duty, Value Added tax, Cess, GST and any other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the records of the Company there are statutory dues, which are outstanding on account of certain disputes at the end of the year as mentioned below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (? on Lakh) Period to Which relate Forum where dispute is pending GST Department, Nagpur, Maharashtra Excess availment of ITC (GSTR2A Mismatched) 30.76 F.Y.2018-2019 GST office of The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax GST Department, West Bengal Scrutiny of returns u/s-61 of Excess availment of ITC (GSTR2A Mismatched) 9.77 F.Y.2018-2019 GST office of Government of West Bengal Income Tax Additional Tax 14.37 F.Y.2016-2017 CIT (Appeal)

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company do not have transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) Based on our audit of procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are the

opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) The Company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the funds raised by the company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes;

(e) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments). Accordingly, clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause3(x)(b)of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations

given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section(12)of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed as under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We, based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, report that no whistle -blower complaints have been observed.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act,2013, where applicable, and the details of such transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

14. (a) Based on the information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion of the company

has internal audit system commensurate with the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934. Accordingly,

clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Clause3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing attached at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has no unspent funds towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) required to be transferred to fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly reporting under cluse 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For Sarda Soni Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No-117235W/W100126 UDIN :24412687BKDFDY2947 Priyanka Lahoti Place : Mumbai Partner Date : May 28, 2024 Membership No.: 412687

ANNEXURE B: TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2 A (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SIGNPOST INDIA LIMITED (Previously known as SIGNPOST INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED) as of March 31,2024 In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.