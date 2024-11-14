Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Signpost India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial result for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 14.11.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Approval of Directors Report with Annexures, Management Discussion & Analysis Report, Corporate Governance Report, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report and Notice convening 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Signpost India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 32 of the Listing Regulations the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on August 6 2024 inter alia to approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors considered approved and took on record the unaudited financial result (Consolidated & Standalone) for quarter ending June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Signpost India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and consider payment of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. This intimation is being simultaneously uploaded on the company website www.signpostindia.com This is being given to you in terms of the Listing Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at its meeting held today, i.e. May 28, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1) Statement of Financial Results 2) Recommendation of Dividend 3) Resignation of Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024