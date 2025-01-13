Signpost India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10.69
10.69
1.17
1.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.23
136.58
11.47
9.02
Net Worth
188.92
147.27
12.64
10.19
Minority Interest
Debt
158.19
96.91
19.97
5.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.21
0
0
Total Liabilities
347.11
244.39
32.61
15.49
Fixed Assets
185.29
90.78
10.86
5.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.22
44.93
6.76
0.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.57
2.89
0.51
0.57
Networking Capital
86.95
84.94
6.67
5.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
154.29
173.61
21.29
18.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
62.59
46.11
10.24
5.96
Sundry Creditors
-105.92
-103.23
-19.28
-17.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.01
-31.55
-5.58
-2.2
Cash
34.07
20.84
7.82
3.05
Total Assets
347.1
244.38
32.62
15.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.