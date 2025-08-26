Signpost India Bags 9-Year Exclusive Deal for Bengaluru Metro Advertising

Signpost India Limited has secured a nine-year exclusive contract from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to handle advertising rights across 67 stations of the city’s Namma Metro. The agreement, which covers more than one lakh square feet of media space, is expected to generate revenue of up to ₹700 crore during its tenure.

New Push in Transit Media

For Signpost India, a company known for its digital out-of-home and urban infrastructure solutions, the Bengaluru deal is a significant milestone. It ties directly into the firm’s “Signs of Tomorrow” vision, which aims to move outdoor advertising away from cluttered billboards and towards curated, technology-led formats.

The company said it will focus on blending premium static displays with advanced digital media to create what it calls a “non-intrusive” experience for metro commuters. Its guiding principle, “Less is More,” is meant to ensure that advertising not only boosts brand visibility but also respects the aesthetics of public spaces.

Strengthening Market Presence

Signpost India has already established itself as a major player in transit media with operations in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. The Bengaluru contract strengthens its footprint in one of India’s fastest-growing metropolitan markets, where metro ridership has reached a record 3 crore passengers a month.

Industry observers note that metro advertising is gaining traction as an effective medium, offering brands a captive audience of office-goers, students and shoppers. The city’s rising footfall provides a strong base for advertisers to build recall and reach diverse demographics.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com