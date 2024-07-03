Summary

KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 27, 2006 with the name Kalpatarus Hospitality & Facility Management Service Private Limited. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde and Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde. Further, the Company changed its name to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 10, 2012. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited on May 30, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Integrated Hospitality and Facility Management Services. The Company provides the entire range of hospitality and facility management services including mechanized housekeeping, guesthouse management, pest control, gardening and security service, etc. The IHFM segment of services provide integrated hospitality and facility management solutions to corporates including MNCs, government organizations like Railways, Municipal Corporations Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and other commercial establishments.Initially, KHFM Hospitality begun with the most basic of services such as cleaning, hospitality and over the period the company added layers to the teams skill sets to bid for high skilled contracts such as mechanized housekeeping, landscaping & gardening, guesthouse management, pest control, and security service & more .The diversifie

