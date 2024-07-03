Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹96.95
Prev. Close₹101.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.5
Day's High₹97
Day's Low₹95
52 Week's High₹123.95
52 Week's Low₹47.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)202.21
P/E58.34
EPS1.66
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.04
20.04
10.02
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.91
23.78
8.68
28.51
Net Worth
46.95
43.82
18.7
38.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
114.98
115.24
78
45.68
yoy growth (%)
-0.23
47.75
70.74
0.77
Raw materials
0
0
-4.76
-3.47
As % of sales
0
0
6.11
7.6
Employee costs
-58.41
-58.12
-46.41
-32.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.31
4.97
3.65
3.12
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.31
-0.24
Tax paid
0.94
-0.57
-0.95
-0.86
Working capital
10.95
-8.79
4.25
7.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.23
47.75
70.74
0.77
Op profit growth
-17.71
1.53
25.33
22.59
EBIT growth
-20.02
7.57
26.38
23.85
Net profit growth
-25.83
63.2
21.4
25.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
112.09
90.23
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
112.09
90.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ravindra Malinga Hegde
Executive Director
Sujata Ravindra Hegde
Director
Saurav Ravindra Hegde
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Krisha Pathak
Independent Director
Brahm Pal Singh
Independent Director
Girish Gobindram Ramnani
Independent Director
Kapildeo Ramswarup Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 27, 2006 with the name Kalpatarus Hospitality & Facility Management Service Private Limited. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde and Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde. Further, the Company changed its name to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 10, 2012. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited on May 30, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Integrated Hospitality and Facility Management Services. The Company provides the entire range of hospitality and facility management services including mechanized housekeeping, guesthouse management, pest control, gardening and security service, etc. The IHFM segment of services provide integrated hospitality and facility management solutions to corporates including MNCs, government organizations like Railways, Municipal Corporations Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and other commercial establishments.Initially, KHFM Hospitality begun with the most basic of services such as cleaning, hospitality and over the period the company added layers to the teams skill sets to bid for high skilled contracts such as mechanized housekeeping, landscaping & gardening, guesthouse management, pest control, and security service & more .The diversifie
The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is ₹202.21 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is 58.34 and 2.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is ₹47.5 and ₹123.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.75%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 24.41%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -2.81%.
