KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Share Price

96.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open96.95
  • Day's High97
  • 52 Wk High123.95
  • Prev. Close101.95
  • Day's Low95
  • 52 Wk Low 47.5
  • Turnover (lac)10.5
  • P/E58.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)202.21
  • Div. Yield0.52
No Records Found

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

96.95

Prev. Close

101.95

Turnover(Lac.)

10.5

Day's High

97

Day's Low

95

52 Week's High

123.95

52 Week's Low

47.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

202.21

P/E

58.34

EPS

1.66

Divi. Yield

0.52

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

26 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

No Record Found

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.03%

Non-Promoter- 62.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.04

20.04

10.02

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.91

23.78

8.68

28.51

Net Worth

46.95

43.82

18.7

38.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

114.98

115.24

78

45.68

yoy growth (%)

-0.23

47.75

70.74

0.77

Raw materials

0

0

-4.76

-3.47

As % of sales

0

0

6.11

7.6

Employee costs

-58.41

-58.12

-46.41

-32.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.31

4.97

3.65

3.12

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.31

-0.24

Tax paid

0.94

-0.57

-0.95

-0.86

Working capital

10.95

-8.79

4.25

7.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.23

47.75

70.74

0.77

Op profit growth

-17.71

1.53

25.33

22.59

EBIT growth

-20.02

7.57

26.38

23.85

Net profit growth

-25.83

63.2

21.4

25.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

112.09

90.23

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

112.09

90.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.81

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ravindra Malinga Hegde

Executive Director

Sujata Ravindra Hegde

Director

Saurav Ravindra Hegde

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Krisha Pathak

Independent Director

Brahm Pal Singh

Independent Director

Girish Gobindram Ramnani

Independent Director

Kapildeo Ramswarup Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

Summary

Summary

KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 27, 2006 with the name Kalpatarus Hospitality & Facility Management Service Private Limited. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde and Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde. Further, the Company changed its name to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 10, 2012. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited on May 30, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Integrated Hospitality and Facility Management Services. The Company provides the entire range of hospitality and facility management services including mechanized housekeeping, guesthouse management, pest control, gardening and security service, etc. The IHFM segment of services provide integrated hospitality and facility management solutions to corporates including MNCs, government organizations like Railways, Municipal Corporations Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and other commercial establishments.Initially, KHFM Hospitality begun with the most basic of services such as cleaning, hospitality and over the period the company added layers to the teams skill sets to bid for high skilled contracts such as mechanized housekeeping, landscaping & gardening, guesthouse management, pest control, and security service & more .The diversifie
Company FAQs

What is the KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd share price today?

The KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is ₹202.21 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is 58.34 and 2.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is ₹47.5 and ₹123.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd?

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.75%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 84.65%, 6 Month at 24.41%, 3 Month at -6.83% and 1 Month at -2.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.97 %

