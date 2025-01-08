KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.04
20.04
10.02
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.91
23.78
8.68
28.51
Net Worth
46.95
43.82
18.7
38.21
Minority Interest
Debt
46.05
48.35
51.09
36.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.04
0.05
0.11
Total Liabilities
93.02
92.21
69.84
74.5
Fixed Assets
3.2
1.51
2.09
2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.48
5.12
4.04
2.28
Networking Capital
75.43
56.13
53.89
64.95
Inventories
0.18
0.02
0.02
0.28
Inventory Days
0.88
Sundry Debtors
26.13
19.2
17.09
20.77
Debtor Days
65.93
Other Current Assets
60.77
53.46
53.64
63.98
Sundry Creditors
-2.54
-4.94
-5.13
-5.31
Creditor Days
16.85
Other Current Liabilities
-9.11
-11.61
-11.73
-14.77
Cash
10.83
29.39
9.76
5.22
Total Assets
93.01
92.22
69.84
74.5
