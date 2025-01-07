iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.95
(-0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

114.98

115.24

78

45.68

yoy growth (%)

-0.23

47.75

70.74

0.77

Raw materials

0

0

-4.76

-3.47

As % of sales

0

0

6.11

7.6

Employee costs

-58.41

-58.12

-46.41

-32.17

As % of sales

50.8

50.43

59.5

70.43

Other costs

-49.26

-48.24

-18.08

-3.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.84

41.86

23.17

6.7

Operating profit

7.3

8.87

8.73

6.97

OPM

6.34

7.69

11.2

15.26

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.31

-0.24

Interest expense

-5.1

-4.3

-4.97

-3.69

Other income

0.41

0.68

0.2

0.09

Profit before tax

2.31

4.97

3.65

3.12

Taxes

0.94

-0.57

-0.95

-0.86

Tax rate

40.77

-11.53

-26.23

-27.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.26

4.39

2.69

2.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.04

Net profit

3.26

4.39

2.69

2.22

yoy growth (%)

-25.83

63.2

21.4

25.71

NPM

2.83

3.81

3.45

4.86

KHFM Hospitality : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.