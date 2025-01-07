Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
114.98
115.24
78
45.68
yoy growth (%)
-0.23
47.75
70.74
0.77
Raw materials
0
0
-4.76
-3.47
As % of sales
0
0
6.11
7.6
Employee costs
-58.41
-58.12
-46.41
-32.17
As % of sales
50.8
50.43
59.5
70.43
Other costs
-49.26
-48.24
-18.08
-3.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.84
41.86
23.17
6.7
Operating profit
7.3
8.87
8.73
6.97
OPM
6.34
7.69
11.2
15.26
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.31
-0.24
Interest expense
-5.1
-4.3
-4.97
-3.69
Other income
0.41
0.68
0.2
0.09
Profit before tax
2.31
4.97
3.65
3.12
Taxes
0.94
-0.57
-0.95
-0.86
Tax rate
40.77
-11.53
-26.23
-27.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.26
4.39
2.69
2.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.04
Net profit
3.26
4.39
2.69
2.22
yoy growth (%)
-25.83
63.2
21.4
25.71
NPM
2.83
3.81
3.45
4.86
