KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.31
4.97
3.65
3.12
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.31
-0.24
Tax paid
0.94
-0.57
-0.95
-0.86
Working capital
10.95
-8.79
4.25
7.98
Other operating items
Operating
13.92
-4.67
6.62
10
Capital expenditure
0.46
0.17
0.14
2.38
Free cash flow
14.38
-4.5
6.76
12.38
Equity raised
50.72
37.74
22.64
30.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.96
15.47
12.03
7.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.06
48.7
41.44
51.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.