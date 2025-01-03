iifl-logo-icon 1
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd

KHFM Hospitality FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.31

4.97

3.65

3.12

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.31

-0.24

Tax paid

0.94

-0.57

-0.95

-0.86

Working capital

10.95

-8.79

4.25

7.98

Other operating items

Operating

13.92

-4.67

6.62

10

Capital expenditure

0.46

0.17

0.14

2.38

Free cash flow

14.38

-4.5

6.76

12.38

Equity raised

50.72

37.74

22.64

30.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.96

15.47

12.03

7.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.06

48.7

41.44

51.19

