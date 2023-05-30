To The Members KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of KHFM Hospitality & Facility

Management Services Ltd ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.(hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act,2013 ("the act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethic responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ( KAM ) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Revenue recognition was identified Matter since- as key Audit Our Audit Procedures on revenue recognized from fixed price contracts included: ? There is an inherent risk around the accuracy and existing of revenues recognized considering the customized and complex nature of these contracts. ? Obtained an understanding of the systems, process and controls implemented by the management for recording and computing revenue and the associated contract assets. ? Application of Revenue Recognition accounting standard (Ind As 115 Revenue from contracts with customers) is complex and involves a number of ? On selected specific/statistical samples of key judgements and estimates in mainly identifying performance obligations, related transaction price and estimating the future cost to completion of these contracts, which is used to determine the percentage of completion of the relevant performance obligation. contracts, we tested that the revenue recognized is in accordance with the revenue recognition accounting standard. ? We selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: ? Due to large variety and complexity of contractual terms, significant judgements are required to estimate the amounts. If the actual amount differs from the amount estimated, this will have an impact on the accuracy of the revenue recognized in the current period. ? These contracts may involve onerous obligations which requires critical assessment of foreseeable losses to be made. We read the agreements with the customers to identify the distinct performance obligations, the transaction price and its allocation to the performance obligations in the contract and the classification of the contract for the basis of revenue recognition in accordance with Ind As 115. ? As at March 31, 2023, contract assets of business operation comprises of Rs. 3772.13 Lacs. Recoverability of certain contract assets are impacted due to several factors like the customer profile, delays in completion certification in certain projects due to long project tenure and project disputes and financial ability of the customers, etc. The assessment of the impairment of such contract assets requires significant management judgement. For Fixed maintenance contracts, we verified the period of the contract with the customer agreements and the determination of the revenue. We verified if the revenue was recognized appropriately over the period of contract of services being rendered and whether the revenue recognized was based on the estimate of the amount of consideration to which the Company is entitled in exchange for transferring the services. For Fixed price contracts, we have verified the measurement of revenue for the extent of delivery of performance obligations with the actual and estimated cost of efforts as per the projected budgets. ? Evaluated the identification of performance obligations and the prescribed transaction. ? Tested the management s computation of the estimation of contract costs and onerous obligations, if any. ? We performed analytical procedures as applicable for reasonableness of revenues disclosed and service offerings. ? We: Assessed that the estimates of costs to complete were reviewed and approved by appropriate designated management personnel; Performed a retrospective analysis of costs incurred with estimated costs to identify significant variations and verified whether those variations are required to be considered in estimating the remaining costs to complete the contract; and Inspected underlying documents and performed analytics to determine reasonableness of contract costs. ? Our audit procedures included the following We evaluated the Company processes and controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and review of credit risks of customers. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls in relation to the process adopted by management for testing the impairment of these contract assets. As a part of substantive audit procedures, we tested the ageing of contract assets. We examined the Our audit procedures included the following and ability to repay the debt based on historical payment trends and the reason for delay in collection of trade receivables including any project disputes. Further, we assessed the expected credit loss impairment and the receipts and certification after year-end. We assessed the disclosures on the contract assets in Note 11 of financial statements.

Allowance for doubtful debts/ Provision for Expected Credit Loss Allowance for doubtful debts was identified as key Audit Matter since- ? We assessed the validity of material long outstanding receivables by considering, past payment history and unusual patterns to identify potentially impaired balances. ? Receivables comprise a significant portion of the liquid assets of the Company. ? There is an inherent risk around the accuracy of company s trade receivables being fairly valued and adequately provided against where doubt exists. ? The assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance for trade receivables comprised a variety of audit procedures including: ? There is a risk of debtors being misstated and disclosures related to the same in the financial statements. Verifying the appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions applied in the management s assessment of the receivables allowance. ? Accordingly, the estimation of the allowance for trade receivables is a significant judgement area and is therefore considered a key audit matter. To address the risk of management bias, we evaluated the results of our procedures against audit procedures on other key balances to assess whether or not there was an indication of bias.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditor s Report thereon

The Company s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company s annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditor s Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, If, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to a. Standalone financial results relate to the Company, which describes Site expenses, Advance for Site expenses, Employee Benefit expenses (including transactions related to provident fund, ESIC, profession tax & gratuity) for the year ended on 31st March 2023. We perceived that the system of recording site expenses needs advancement to ensure transaction trail and related documentary evidences. Accordingly, we are impuissant to assess and quantify effect of aforesaid transaction on the financial statements. However, according to Company s management estimates, the site expenses and related transactions are fairly stated in the financial statement and there are no material deficiencies. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid Matter.

b. In respect of Confirmations/ Reconciliation of balances for secured and unsecured loans, trade receivables, trade and other payables (including micro and small enterprises) and Loans and Advances are awaiting confirmations / reconciliations. Accordingly, these reconciliations represent uncertainty with its potential impact on the consolidated financial results which we are unable to quantify and assess. However, the management is confident that on confirmation/ reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the financial statements. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid Matters.

c. We draw attention to Contingent liabilities included in the standalone financial results in respect of

Company, As at March 31, 2023 the Company has ascertained contingent liabilities of Rs.2331.79 Lakhs in respect of Tax litigations and guarantees. In the opinion of Management, they apply significant judgement in estimating the likelihood of the future outcome in each case when consider- whether, and how much, to provide or in determining the required disclosure for the potential exposure of each item of Contingent liability. This is due to the highly complex nature and magnitude of the legal matters involved along with the fact that resolution of tax and legal proceedings may span over multiple years, and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. These estimates could change substantially over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progress. In Our Audit approach we found that recording of the outstanding litigations against the Company for consistency with the previous years, enquired and obtain explanations for movement during the year, needs development for those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recognized, considering the adequacy and completeness of the companys disclosures.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid Matters.

d. In respect of Contract Assets disclosed in the Stand alone financial results there is a moderate unpredictability relating to the retrievable work in progress (Contract Assets) amounting to Rs.3772.13 lakhs representing the value of work completed but are pending to be billed on completion of billing milestones as on 31st March 2023 by the Company, The aforementioned contract assets are presently under various stages of negotiations and discussions, or awaiting final confirmations with various clients of the Company. Based on the current progress in each case, management is of the view that the said Contract assets are fully recoverable. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid Matters.

e. We draw attention to Allowance for Bad and doubtful debts in respect of Non-Current Debtors reported in Standalone financial statement, Company has written off Rs.418.04 Lacs in respect of Bad and Doubtful Debts during the year ended 31st March, 2023, however obligatory TCS Compliance in respect of Tax Collection at source on aforesaid Bad Debts are yet to be observed by the Company. In the opinion of management, TCS deduction applicability with respect to Bad Debts needs more legal clarity and were under discussion with the Tax advisors. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of aforesaid Matters

Management s Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, of has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the company s financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud of error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud of error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risks of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentation, of the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstance. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of management s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosers are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transaction and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate make it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the currents period and are therefore the key audit matter. We describe these matters in our auditor s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that: a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

iv. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining Books of Account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) Facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023, and accordingly Reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not Applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Bhushan Khot & Co. Chartered Accountants

(Firm s Registration No.116888W)

Sd/-

Bhushan Khot (Partner)

Membership No. 101858

UDIN: 23101858BGXFGV3823

Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2023

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained records proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment("PPE"), capital work in progress and relevant details of right of use of assets except in the case of certain Plant and Machinery, where the Company is in the process of updating the records for the situation of these assets.

(b) The Company, except for customer premises equipment, and certain assets which due to their nature or location are not verifiable, has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, capital work in-progress, and right-of-use assets so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work-in progress and right of use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

( c ) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and capital work-in progress and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the property tax receipts, utility bills for building constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories, except for those lying with third parties, were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below:

Name of the Bank Agreegate Working Capital limits sanctioned Nature of Current Assets offered as Security Quarter ended Amounts disclosed as per Quarterly return / Statement Rs in Lacs Amount as per books of Accounts Differenc e Apna Sahakari Bank, Bank of India & Apna Sahakari Bank -1895 lakhs Bank of India- 752 lakhs Receivables, Inventory, Contract Assets (work in progress) Sept- 2022 7,280.85 7150.51 130.34 State Bank of India Apna Sahakari Bank, Bank of India & State Bank of India State Bank of India- 585 lakhs Apna Sahakari Bank -1895 lakhs Bank of India- 752 lakhs State Bank of India- 585 lakhs Receivables, Inventory, Contract Assets (work in progress) March- 2023 7245.58 7492.34 (246.76)

Reason for difference

In accordance with the information and explanations furnished by the companys management, we have observed that stock and receivable statements are transmitted to the bank on or before the 10th day of the subsequent month. These statements encompass receivables, including contract assets represented by work in progress, as well as inventory.

It is important to note that the preparation of these stock and receivable statements relies on the assumption that billing and invoicing will adhere to a predetermined rotation cycle. The duration of the invoicing cycle varies, contingent on the type of purchase order in hand.

However, it is essential to highlight that due to a myriad of factors, such as contractual commitments, shifts in the scope of work, client-induced delays, negotiation processes, and modifications to the billing cycle period, adjustments have been made to the assumption governing contract assets, particularly work in progress.

According to the managements evaluation, these adjustments have been implemented in a manner that ensures there is no significant dissimilarity between the contract assets before and after the restructuring process.

Note: Pari-passu charge on the Companys entire current assets namely stock of raw materials, finished goods, stocks in- process, consumables stores and spares and book debts at its plant sites or anywhere else, in favour of the Bank, by way of hypothecation. Also refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements.

Its important to note that in the reconciliation process, both the figures presented in the Quarterly Statement and those recorded in the Books of Accounts are treated as gross amounts before any

Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provision is applied. This approach is employed to ensure an accurate match between the figures

Additionally, regarding the Stock/Book Debts statement, its worth highlighting that this statement provides a breakdown of receivables and contract assets based on their age, but it does not provide a specific bifurcation between current and non-current receivables. As a result, the figures presented in the statement from the books of accounts encompass both current and non-current receivables. This approach is adopted to facilitate reconciliation between the figures.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to company, Firm, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) (b) (c) (d) (e)and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of verification of records of the

Company, the Company during the year has not granted any loan, made investment and provided guarantees and securities to the parties covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause (iv) of Paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Governments has not prescribed the maintained of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for any of the services rendered by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, we observed that there are delays in amounts deposited with appropriate authorities for deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, goods and services tax, service tax duty of customs, sale tax value added tax, entry tax, employees state insurance, cess and other material statutory dues. According to the information and explanation given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident Fund, income tax, goods and services tax, sales tax, value added tax employees state insurance and other material statutory dues which in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as under:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (in Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Dues Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act,1961 Statutory Dues- TDS Payable 33.91 F.Y 2021-2022 Various dates Unpaid Income Tax Act,1961 Statutory Dues- TDS Payable Provident Fund 12.54 F.Y 2022-2023 Earlier Financial Various dates Unpaid EPF Act,1952 Payable Provident Fund 70.53 Year. Various dates Unpaid EPF Act,1952 Employee State insurance (ESIC), Act Payable ESIC Payable 2.69 12.65 September 2022 F.Y 2021-2022 15.10.2022 various dates Unpaid Unpaid ESIC Act ESIC Payable 2.09 F.Y 2022-2023 various dates Unpaid Professional tax (PT) Act,1987 PT Payable 39.20 F.Y 2021-2022 Various dates Unpaid Professional tax Act,1987 PT Payable 4.43 F.Y 2022-2023 Various dates Unpaid

* The above does not include the GST on unbilled revenue of Rs. 37.72 Crore, pending reconciliation with customer, as management states that GST is payable upon completion of reconciliation and invoicing thereon ( Refer Note no. 11 ).

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and service tax or duty of Customs of duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (in Lakh) Amount paid under protest (in lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending The Financial Act,1994 Service Tax 625.79 44.65 2007-2008, to 2014-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal. The Financial Act,1994 Service Tax 763.61 57.27 April 2015- March 2016 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender which were not paid as at Balance Sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Further, the Company has raised moneys through Right issues from the existing Shareholders for general purpose use, however the same has not been utilized for the year ending 31.03.2023.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transaction have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) As of the conclusion of our audit, the internal auditor has yet to submit their internal audit report to the companys management.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not

required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment

Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs 19.46 Crore in the immediately preceding financial year.

xix. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xxi. The provisions for Corporate Social responsibility are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxii. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Bhushan Khot & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 116888 W

Sd/- CA Bhushan Khot Partner Mem. No. 101858

UDIN: 23101858BGXFGV3823

Place: Mumbai Date: 30th May, 2023

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 A(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements " section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Ltd as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, as of March 31, 2023, the Company maintains effective internal financial controls pertaining to the financial statements in all significant respects. These internal financial controls, specifically concerning the Standalone financial statements, were observed to be functioning efficiently, with the exception of the matters highlighted in the "emphasis of matter" section of the independent auditors report.

Our assessment of these internal financial controls aligns with the criteria established by the Company, taking into consideration the fundamental elements of internal control outlined in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Reporting, as issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company s internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.