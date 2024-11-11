Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters To consider Final dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

To consider other business matters Khfm Hospitality And Facility Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024