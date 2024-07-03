KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd Summary

KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on January 27, 2006 with the name Kalpatarus Hospitality & Facility Management Service Private Limited. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ravindra Malinga Hegde and Mrs. Sujata Ravindra Hegde. Further, the Company changed its name to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Private Limited on August 10, 2012. Subsequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to KHFM Hospitality and Facility Management Services Limited on May 30, 2018. The Company is engaged in the business of Integrated Hospitality and Facility Management Services. The Company provides the entire range of hospitality and facility management services including mechanized housekeeping, guesthouse management, pest control, gardening and security service, etc. The IHFM segment of services provide integrated hospitality and facility management solutions to corporates including MNCs, government organizations like Railways, Municipal Corporations Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and other commercial establishments.Initially, KHFM Hospitality begun with the most basic of services such as cleaning, hospitality and over the period the company added layers to the teams skill sets to bid for high skilled contracts such as mechanized housekeeping, landscaping & gardening, guesthouse management, pest control, and security service & more .The diversified services comprises of Company has a comprehensive range of Facility Management, Hospitality Services & Catering, Horticulture & Gardening, Security Services which includes Mechanized House-keeping, Pest Control services, Solid waste management, Lawn Development, Green Landscaping, Guest house management, etc.Facility management services typically include the day-to-day maintenance and upkeep of buildings and their surrounding environments. Facility services includes: Mechanized Housekeeping, Garden Development and Maintenance, Electric Maintenance, Plumbing, Pest Control, Swimming Pool Attendant, Lift Attendant, Pump Operator, Fire Fighting, Accounting, Security Services, Caretakers, Manpower Supply. In March 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,50,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 11.21 Crore.The Company launched Staffing Services in 2021.