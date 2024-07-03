SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹129.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.48
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹125.1
52 Week's High₹142.95
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.04
P/E24.03
EPS5.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.49
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.31
17.09
13.26
11.93
Net Worth
30.8
22.69
18.86
17.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.88
12.66
yoy growth (%)
-29.84
Raw materials
-0.51
-4.6
As % of sales
5.74
36.34
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.66
0.86
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.26
Working capital
4.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.84
Op profit growth
-24.32
EBIT growth
-22.34
Net profit growth
-12.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
63.55
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
63.55
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Armaan Zuzer Lucknowala
Executive Director
Firoz Hatim Lucknowala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kartikeya Girish Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Heeralal Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sameer Prem Bhagat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Namrata Subhashsingh Negi
Additional Executive Director
Nayan Bhavsar
Additional Director
Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala
Reports by Party Cruisers Ltd
Summary
Party Cruisers Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Party Cruisers Private Limited on December 02,1994. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Party Cruisers Private Limited to Party Cruisers Limited on November 13, 2013.Party Cruisers Limited is a distinguished event management Company that specializes in creating extraordinary and seamless event experiences. With a strong foundation in curating and executing weddings that reflect individual stories of love, it extend the expertise to a wide array of events.The Company, promoted by Mr. Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala and Mrs. Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala came into existence in 1994. As a Wedding and Events Management, Company works on the initial conception (pre-event publicity, venue research & booking, transport), to turnkey production (set-up, on-site management, staffing, stage designing, entertainment), to post-event support (final material distribution, delegate attendance assessment, post-event report) - it takes care of everything.In February 2021, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,20,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 7.75 Crore.
Read More
The Party Cruisers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Party Cruisers Ltd is ₹142.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Party Cruisers Ltd is 24.03 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Party Cruisers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Party Cruisers Ltd is ₹95 and ₹142.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Party Cruisers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.24%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at -2.04%, 6 Month at 2.21%, 3 Month at 7.56% and 1 Month at 7.92%.
