Party Cruisers Ltd Share Price

126.4
(-2.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High142.95
  • Prev. Close129.5
  • Day's Low125.1
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)21.48
  • P/E24.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Party Cruisers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

133

Prev. Close

129.5

Turnover(Lac.)

21.48

Day's High

133

Day's Low

125.1

52 Week's High

142.95

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.04

P/E

24.03

EPS

5.39

Divi. Yield

0

Party Cruisers Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

Party Cruisers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Party Cruisers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Party Cruisers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.49

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.31

17.09

13.26

11.93

Net Worth

30.8

22.69

18.86

17.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

8.88

12.66

yoy growth (%)

-29.84

Raw materials

-0.51

-4.6

As % of sales

5.74

36.34

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.66

0.86

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.26

Working capital

4.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.84

Op profit growth

-24.32

EBIT growth

-22.34

Net profit growth

-12.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

63.55

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

63.55

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.39

Party Cruisers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Party Cruisers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Armaan Zuzer Lucknowala

Executive Director

Firoz Hatim Lucknowala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kartikeya Girish Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Heeralal Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sameer Prem Bhagat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Namrata Subhashsingh Negi

Additional Executive Director

Nayan Bhavsar

Additional Director

Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Party Cruisers Ltd

Summary

Party Cruisers Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Party Cruisers Private Limited on December 02,1994. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Party Cruisers Private Limited to Party Cruisers Limited on November 13, 2013.Party Cruisers Limited is a distinguished event management Company that specializes in creating extraordinary and seamless event experiences. With a strong foundation in curating and executing weddings that reflect individual stories of love, it extend the expertise to a wide array of events.The Company, promoted by Mr. Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala and Mrs. Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala came into existence in 1994. As a Wedding and Events Management, Company works on the initial conception (pre-event publicity, venue research & booking, transport), to turnkey production (set-up, on-site management, staffing, stage designing, entertainment), to post-event support (final material distribution, delegate attendance assessment, post-event report) - it takes care of everything.In February 2021, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,20,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 7.75 Crore.
Company FAQs

What is the Party Cruisers Ltd share price today?

The Party Cruisers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Party Cruisers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Party Cruisers Ltd is ₹142.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Party Cruisers Ltd is 24.03 and 4.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Party Cruisers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Party Cruisers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Party Cruisers Ltd is ₹95 and ₹142.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Party Cruisers Ltd?

Party Cruisers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.24%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at -2.04%, 6 Month at 2.21%, 3 Month at 7.56% and 1 Month at 7.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Party Cruisers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Party Cruisers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.68 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 26.96 %

