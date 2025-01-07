iifl-logo-icon 1
Party Cruisers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

132.85
(5.10%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Party Cruisers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

8.88

12.66

yoy growth (%)

-29.84

Raw materials

-0.51

-4.6

As % of sales

5.74

36.34

Employee costs

-1.73

-1.81

As % of sales

19.58

14.34

Other costs

-5.84

-5.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.79

41.07

Operating profit

0.78

1.04

OPM

8.87

8.23

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.32

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.07

Other income

0.21

0.21

Profit before tax

0.66

0.86

Taxes

-0.21

-0.26

Tax rate

-32.1

-30.27

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

0.6

Exceptional items

0.07

0

Net profit

0.52

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-12.38

NPM

5.93

4.75

