|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.88
12.66
yoy growth (%)
-29.84
Raw materials
-0.51
-4.6
As % of sales
5.74
36.34
Employee costs
-1.73
-1.81
As % of sales
19.58
14.34
Other costs
-5.84
-5.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.79
41.07
Operating profit
0.78
1.04
OPM
8.87
8.23
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.32
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.07
Other income
0.21
0.21
Profit before tax
0.66
0.86
Taxes
-0.21
-0.26
Tax rate
-32.1
-30.27
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
0.6
Exceptional items
0.07
0
Net profit
0.52
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-12.38
NPM
5.93
4.75
