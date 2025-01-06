Party Cruisers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.66
0.86
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.26
Working capital
4.96
Other operating items
Operating
5.13
Capital expenditure
0.84
Free cash flow
5.97
Equity raised
21.42
Investing
3.7
Financing
1.42
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
32.51
