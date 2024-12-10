iifl-logo-icon 1
Party Cruisers Ltd Board Meeting

Party Cruisers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
To consider other business matters Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Legible copy half yearly financials consolidated. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Half yearly standalone financials. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 17-OCTOBER-2024 to consider Other business. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 17, 2024 for allotment of 6,36,297 Equity Shares on conversion of Warrants. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 24th August, 2024 to consider other business matters. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
Party Cruisers Limited have informed the Exchange about the Board Meeting to be held on 14th May, 2024 to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Party Cruisers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-March-2024 to consider Fund raising and other Business matters. In reference to our intimation dated March 20th, 2024 under Regulation 29(1) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled for March 26, 2024 stands cancelled. All the business items as mentioned in our intimation dated March 20th, 2024 are kept on hold until the further notice. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/03/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 05, 2024.

