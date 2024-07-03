Party Cruisers Ltd Summary

Party Cruisers Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Party Cruisers Private Limited on December 02,1994. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Party Cruisers Private Limited to Party Cruisers Limited on November 13, 2013.Party Cruisers Limited is a distinguished event management Company that specializes in creating extraordinary and seamless event experiences. With a strong foundation in curating and executing weddings that reflect individual stories of love, it extend the expertise to a wide array of events.The Company, promoted by Mr. Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala and Mrs. Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala came into existence in 1994. As a Wedding and Events Management, Company works on the initial conception (pre-event publicity, venue research & booking, transport), to turnkey production (set-up, on-site management, staffing, stage designing, entertainment), to post-event support (final material distribution, delegate attendance assessment, post-event report) - it takes care of everything.In February 2021, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,20,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 7.75 Crore.