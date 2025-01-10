TO THE MEMBERS OF PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements except for the matters as reported in ‘Qualified Opinion paragraph, give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Basis of Qualified Opinion:

1. The Companys Current Financial Assets as at 31st March 2023 includes Trade Receivables, aggregating to Rs. 497.45 Lakhs (31st March 2022 Rs. 105.06 Lakhs). Respectively out of which in respect of Trade receivable amounting to Rs. 48 Lakhs confirmations/statements have not been received. Therefore, we were unable to comment on the recoverability of amount from whom confirmation is not received. Hence, we were unable to ascertain the financial impact on standalone financial statement.

2. The Companys Current Financial Liabilities as at 31st March 2023 includes Trade Payables, aggregating to Rs. 181.15 Lakhs (31st March 2022 Rs. 175.88 Lakhs) respectively in respect of which confirmations/statements from the respective parties have not been received and which were outstanding for substantial period of time. Further, whilst, we have been able to perform alternate procedures with respect to certain balances, in the absence of confirmations/ statements from the respective parties, we are unable to comment upon the adjustments if any, that are required to the carrying value of aforesaid balances and consequential impact if any on the accompanying standalone financial results.

3. Trade receivable include amount of Rs. 15.96 Lakhs which were outstanding for substantial period of time. Management has assessed that; no adjustments are required for carrying value of aforesaid balances. Consequently, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the

Managements contention of recoverability of these balances, we are unable to comment upon the adjustments if any, that are required to the carrying value of aforesaid balances and consequential impact if any on the accompanying standalone financial results.

4. The Company loan & advances include amount of Rs. 25.52 Lakhs. which is outstanding for substantial period of time. The same is shown under the contingent assets of the notes of account in previous years. We are of the opinion that provision of same is required in the books of account but as per Management assessments no adjustments are required for carrying value of aforesaid balances since they are in discussion with party for the settlement of amount & there for management is of the opinion that no provision is required, therefore the Company has not made any provision for possible loss on such loans and advances.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income),the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2023, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per Annexure B expressed an unmodified opinion;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as of 31st March, 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii.The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. Company has not declared and paid any dividend, so there is no question of transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Therefore, point is not applicable to the company.

iv. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

v. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

vi. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vii. Based on our audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (v) and (vi) contain any material mis-statements.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

Section of our report to the Members of Party cruizers Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets once every two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) to clause 3(iii)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of the Dues Amount Period for which the Forum where dispute is amount relates pending Income Tax INCOME TAX 143(3) Assessment A.Y. 2017-18 Rs. 51,14,000/- A.Y. 2017-18 PENDING WITH CIT APPEALS

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis has, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

x. a. The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a. To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) & (b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

(c)& (d) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) and clause 3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Company is not required to comply with the CSR provision as per section 135(5) of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

xxi. Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements as per Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order(CARO) is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in Para 12(f) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED on the financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2023]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PARTY CRUISERS LIMITED. ("The Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirement and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reportings.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of Internal financial controls over financial reporting , including the possibility of collision or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected . Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedure may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal controls over financial reporting were effective as at March 31,2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essentials components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by " the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

