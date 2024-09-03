Convening and Conducting 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. at 301, 3rd Floor, Raheja Point 1, Vakola East, Santacruz, Mumbai-400055, and approved the draft of notice and other relevant communication thereof. Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Party Cruisers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Party Cruisers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report and Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)