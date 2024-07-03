SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹75.5
Prev. Close₹76.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.32
Day's High₹80
Day's Low₹75.5
52 Week's High₹101
52 Week's Low₹52.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)102.63
P/E23.49
EPS3.27
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
8.41
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.2
4.38
6.41
4.57
Net Worth
33.7
12.79
6.42
4.58
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Service Care Ltd
Summary
Service Care Ltd was originally incorporated as Service Care Private Limited on May 13, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Service Care Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 at Bangalore, Karnataka. The Company was promoted initially by Mrs. Shany Jalal and Mr. Anil Kumar M to establish itself as a Globally Integrated Service Company.The Company bifurcate its services into 2 categories; Workspace Administration Services; and Workforce Administration Services. Workspace Administration Services vertical focus on delivering professional services towards facility management. Be it Hard Services, Soft services, Guest House management or any Business administrative Services, day-to-day up keep and maintenance services. Workforce Administration Service provider offer end-to-end HRMS & HROS services that is designed solving complex HR challenges. Build to consume staffing services, Contract Staffing, talent acquisition, search and recruitment, payroll management & compliance, training and skill development, to manpower management, it provide all the support to ensure our clients business workflow is exponential. Primarily Workspace Administration services covers all the Integrated Facility Management and Business Services, on the other hand Workforce Administration services covers all kind staffing solutions, outsourced recruitment proce
The Service Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Service Care Ltd is ₹102.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Service Care Ltd is 23.49 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Service Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Service Care Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹101 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Service Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.51%, 6 Month at 39.64%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at -5.13%.
