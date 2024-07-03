iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Service Care Ltd Share Price

77
(0.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.5
  • Day's High80
  • 52 Wk High101
  • Prev. Close76.8
  • Day's Low75.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52.05
  • Turnover (lac)12.32
  • P/E23.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)102.63
  • Div. Yield0.65
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Service Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

75.5

Prev. Close

76.8

Turnover(Lac.)

12.32

Day's High

80

Day's Low

75.5

52 Week's High

101

52 Week's Low

52.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

102.63

P/E

23.49

EPS

3.27

Divi. Yield

0.65

Service Care Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Service Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Service Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.11%

Non-Promoter- 36.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Service Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

8.41

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.2

4.38

6.41

4.57

Net Worth

33.7

12.79

6.42

4.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Service Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Service Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Service Care Ltd

Summary

Service Care Ltd was originally incorporated as Service Care Private Limited on May 13, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Service Care Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 at Bangalore, Karnataka. The Company was promoted initially by Mrs. Shany Jalal and Mr. Anil Kumar M to establish itself as a Globally Integrated Service Company.The Company bifurcate its services into 2 categories; Workspace Administration Services; and Workforce Administration Services. Workspace Administration Services vertical focus on delivering professional services towards facility management. Be it Hard Services, Soft services, Guest House management or any Business administrative Services, day-to-day up keep and maintenance services. Workforce Administration Service provider offer end-to-end HRMS & HROS services that is designed solving complex HR challenges. Build to consume staffing services, Contract Staffing, talent acquisition, search and recruitment, payroll management & compliance, training and skill development, to manpower management, it provide all the support to ensure our clients business workflow is exponential. Primarily Workspace Administration services covers all the Integrated Facility Management and Business Services, on the other hand Workforce Administration services covers all kind staffing solutions, outsourced recruitment proce
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Service Care Ltd share price today?

The Service Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Service Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Service Care Ltd is ₹102.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Service Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Service Care Ltd is 23.49 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Service Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Service Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Service Care Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹101 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Service Care Ltd?

Service Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.51%, 6 Month at 39.64%, 3 Month at -16.07% and 1 Month at -5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Service Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Service Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Service Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.