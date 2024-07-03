Summary

Service Care Ltd was originally incorporated as Service Care Private Limited on May 13, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Service Care Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 at Bangalore, Karnataka. The Company was promoted initially by Mrs. Shany Jalal and Mr. Anil Kumar M to establish itself as a Globally Integrated Service Company.The Company bifurcate its services into 2 categories; Workspace Administration Services; and Workforce Administration Services. Workspace Administration Services vertical focus on delivering professional services towards facility management. Be it Hard Services, Soft services, Guest House management or any Business administrative Services, day-to-day up keep and maintenance services. Workforce Administration Service provider offer end-to-end HRMS & HROS services that is designed solving complex HR challenges. Build to consume staffing services, Contract Staffing, talent acquisition, search and recruitment, payroll management & compliance, training and skill development, to manpower management, it provide all the support to ensure our clients business workflow is exponential. Primarily Workspace Administration services covers all the Integrated Facility Management and Business Services, on the other hand Workforce Administration services covers all kind staffing solutions, outsourced recruitment proce

