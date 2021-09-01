(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014)

The Board of Directors,

Service Care Limited (earlier known as "Service Care Private Limited) No.653, 1st Floor, 2nd Main Road, Domlur Layout, Bangalore 560071

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Service Care Limited (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31 January 2023, 31 March 2022, 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020, the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, the Restated Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 31 January 2023 and for the years ended 31 March 2022, 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 19th April, 2023 for the purpose of inclusion in the addendum to Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") and Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer through a fresh issue and offer of sale of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations") ; and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Registrar of Companies Karnataka at Bangalore, in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in note 1 to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the Company Included in the Group includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The respective Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 14th December, 2022 in connection with the proposed IPO of. equity shares of the Company; b) The Guidance Note which also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on Verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your Compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from

a. Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the period ended 31st January, 2023 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section J33 of the Act read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 19th April, 2023. b. Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the years ended 31 March 2022, 31 March

2021 and 31 March 2020 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on 02nd September 2022, 07th September 2021 and 01st December 2020 respectively,

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on auditors reports issued by S Bhat & Asscociates dated 28th March 2023 and 2nd September 2022 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for the period ended 31st January 2023 and as at and for the year ended 31st March 2022 & A.N. Kapali & Co. dated 7th September 2021 and 1st December 2020 on the financial statements of the Company as at and for years ended 31" March 2021 and 31st March 2020 respectively as referred in paragraph 4 above. Our opinion on the financial statements were not modified in respect of these matters.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Financial Information.

a. Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended 31 March 2022, 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the period ended 31st January 2023; and b. Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR regulations and Guidance note.

7. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by the respective auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

8. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

9. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant Stock Exchanges and Registrar of Companies Karnataka at Bangalore in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.