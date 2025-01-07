1. To consider passing the resolution of forming an LLP2. To consider increase in the authorized share capital of the company3. To explore opportunities of raising funds through various means either by Issuance ofShares/Share Warrants on preferential basis or through Rights Issue or debt instrument, inone or more tranches, subject to the necessary approvals and in accordance with theprovision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time.4. To consider approval for calling EGM5. Any other agenda with the permission of the chair. Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024.1. Considered and passed the resolution of forming LLP.2. Considered and passed the resolution to increase the authorized share capital of the company from INR 13,00,00,000 divided into 1,30,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each to INR 16,00,00,000 divided into 1,60,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and corresponding alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Subject to the approval of the Members.3. The Board Considered and approved the proposal of raising of funds by the Company through Right issue or Further issue or Preferential issue of Equity Shares/ warrants or any combination thereof, upto sum not exceeding Rs. 20.00 Crore, in one or more tranches , subject to requisite approvals from the members of the company, the statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable.4. The date of EGM/Postal ballot would be intimated in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)