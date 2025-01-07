|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|To consider other business matters - change in CS and compliance officer Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 07, 2025 - change in CS and compliance officer of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2024
|18 Dec 2024
|SERVICE CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 approving the borrowing limit up to Rs. 45.00 crores. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|6 Oct 2024
|To consider approval for allotment of shares, approval of appointment of company secretary Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|To consider Fund Raising through Prefrential basis Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|1. To consider passing the resolution of forming an LLP2. To consider increase in the authorized share capital of the company3. To explore opportunities of raising funds through various means either by Issuance ofShares/Share Warrants on preferential basis or through Rights Issue or debt instrument, inone or more tranches, subject to the necessary approvals and in accordance with theprovision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time.4. To consider approval for calling EGM5. Any other agenda with the permission of the chair. Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024.1. Considered and passed the resolution of forming LLP.2. Considered and passed the resolution to increase the authorized share capital of the company from INR 13,00,00,000 divided into 1,30,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each to INR 16,00,00,000 divided into 1,60,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and corresponding alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Subject to the approval of the Members.3. The Board Considered and approved the proposal of raising of funds by the Company through Right issue or Further issue or Preferential issue of Equity Shares/ warrants or any combination thereof, upto sum not exceeding Rs. 20.00 Crore, in one or more tranches , subject to requisite approvals from the members of the company, the statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable.4. The date of EGM/Postal ballot would be intimated in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Service Care Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.