Service Care Ltd Board Meeting

Service Care Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
To consider other business matters - change in CS and compliance officer Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 07, 2025 - change in CS and compliance officer of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025)
Board Meeting23 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
SERVICE CARE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 23-Dec-2024 to consider Other business. Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 23, 2024 approving the borrowing limit up to Rs. 45.00 crores. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 20246 Oct 2024
To consider approval for allotment of shares, approval of appointment of company secretary Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising through Prefrential basis Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
1. To consider passing the resolution of forming an LLP2. To consider increase in the authorized share capital of the company3. To explore opportunities of raising funds through various means either by Issuance ofShares/Share Warrants on preferential basis or through Rights Issue or debt instrument, inone or more tranches, subject to the necessary approvals and in accordance with theprovision of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time.4. To consider approval for calling EGM5. Any other agenda with the permission of the chair. Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 03, 2024.1. Considered and passed the resolution of forming LLP.2. Considered and passed the resolution to increase the authorized share capital of the company from INR 13,00,00,000 divided into 1,30,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each to INR 16,00,00,000 divided into 1,60,00,000 equity shares of INR 10/- each and corresponding alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Subject to the approval of the Members.3. The Board Considered and approved the proposal of raising of funds by the Company through Right issue or Further issue or Preferential issue of Equity Shares/ warrants or any combination thereof, upto sum not exceeding Rs. 20.00 Crore, in one or more tranches , subject to requisite approvals from the members of the company, the statutory, regulatory and other authorities as applicable.4. The date of EGM/Postal ballot would be intimated in due course. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 17, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Service Care Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202429 Feb 2024
Service Care Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 29, 2024.

Service Care Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

