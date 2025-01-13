Service Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.5
8.41
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.2
4.38
6.41
4.57
Net Worth
33.7
12.79
6.42
4.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
3.41
3.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.7
12.79
9.83
7.73
Fixed Assets
2.65
0.22
0.33
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.73
0.12
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.33
0.12
0.08
Networking Capital
5.59
7.31
6.31
4.49
Inventories
0.05
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
23.72
22.63
17
13.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.98
2.47
3.74
3.8
Sundry Creditors
-0.17
-0.05
-0.12
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.99
-17.74
-14.31
-12.35
Cash
5.43
4.83
3.06
2.98
Total Assets
33.71
12.81
9.82
7.71
