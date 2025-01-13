iifl-logo-icon 1
Service Care Ltd Balance Sheet

70
(-4.11%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:51:52 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.5

8.41

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.2

4.38

6.41

4.57

Net Worth

33.7

12.79

6.42

4.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

3.41

3.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.7

12.79

9.83

7.73

Fixed Assets

2.65

0.22

0.33

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.73

0.12

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0.33

0.12

0.08

Networking Capital

5.59

7.31

6.31

4.49

Inventories

0.05

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

23.72

22.63

17

13.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.98

2.47

3.74

3.8

Sundry Creditors

-0.17

-0.05

-0.12

-0.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.99

-17.74

-14.31

-12.35

Cash

5.43

4.83

3.06

2.98

Total Assets

33.71

12.81

9.82

7.71

