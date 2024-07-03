Service Care Ltd Summary

Service Care Ltd was originally incorporated as Service Care Private Limited on May 13, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Service Care Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 at Bangalore, Karnataka. The Company was promoted initially by Mrs. Shany Jalal and Mr. Anil Kumar M to establish itself as a Globally Integrated Service Company.The Company bifurcate its services into 2 categories; Workspace Administration Services; and Workforce Administration Services. Workspace Administration Services vertical focus on delivering professional services towards facility management. Be it Hard Services, Soft services, Guest House management or any Business administrative Services, day-to-day up keep and maintenance services. Workforce Administration Service provider offer end-to-end HRMS & HROS services that is designed solving complex HR challenges. Build to consume staffing services, Contract Staffing, talent acquisition, search and recruitment, payroll management & compliance, training and skill development, to manpower management, it provide all the support to ensure our clients business workflow is exponential. Primarily Workspace Administration services covers all the Integrated Facility Management and Business Services, on the other hand Workforce Administration services covers all kind staffing solutions, outsourced recruitment processes and payroll management. The Company in 2011, started operations as Facility Management services company; commenced Manpower & Payroll services; opened a branch office in Chennai. In 2013, it started consultancy services for guest house, institutions & service apartments; L&T Road & Infra project. In 2015, the Company verticalised FMS & Manpower services; started L&T Railway Project Contract Staffing; thereafter, it acquired contract in Healthcare industry & Airspace through FMS; commenced Event Management Services such as RSSDI, Wedding, Conference; and got into DDTC O&M and FMS contract. In 2017, the Company started project-based Payroll; B2C OTC services; recruitment services; started Defense project; F& B vertical and Hospital FMS management. In 2019, it served more than 3800 manpower; further acquired services from the Central Govt. & Banking (SBI); started manpower services for manufacturing segments; Bangalore Airport T2 MP contract; Ram Temple work MP subcontracting; and IIT Hyderabad MP Contracting.In 2021, the Company served more than 4800 workforce; in 2022 served more than 5500 manpower, Overall 300+ SBI branches in FMS; FMS Contract was acquired for Chola Group and Murugappa Group of Companies; and finally started IT Resourcing through Healthcare services.The Company is proposing of issuing upto 30,86,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.