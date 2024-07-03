Summary

Kapston Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kapston Facilities Management Private Limited on January 31, 2009. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Kapston Facilities Management Limited on January 29, 2018. Further, the Company name was changed from Kapston Facilities ManagementLimited to Kapston Services Limited effective from February 4, 2022. The Company started its business operations in year 2009. It is a provider of various Manpower Solutions which includes General Staffing, Security Services, Integrated Facilities Management Services and IT Staffing Services as per clients requirements. It has grown considerably over such a short span and is one of the leading service providers of Security Services in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Kapston Services Limited is an ISO 9001 & OHSAS 18001 certified company for providing Integrated Facility Management Services for Security, House Keeping, M&E (Electro Mechanical) and Landscaping (Horticulture) and allied services. Backed by a team of dedicated and expertised persons from multifaceted segments providing services to large private sector, Multinational companies and other sectors. The Company is MSME Certified with PSARA License and are members of esteemed organisations such as APSA. SCSC IISSM, CAPSI, SSSDC and FTAPCCI. Apart from this, the Company provide a comprehensive range of service offerings such as Manned Guarding, Escort Gu

