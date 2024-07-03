iifl-logo-icon 1
Kapston Services Ltd Share Price

255.75
(-0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open257.35
  Day's High259.9
  52 Wk High319
  Prev. Close257.35
  Day's Low254
  52 Wk Low 110.05
  Turnover (lac)7.68
  P/E41.04
  Face Value5
  Book Value38.86
  EPS6.27
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)518.87
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kapston Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

257.35

Prev. Close

257.35

Turnover(Lac.)

7.68

Day's High

259.9

Day's Low

254

52 Week's High

319

52 Week's Low

110.05

Book Value

38.86

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

518.87

P/E

41.04

EPS

6.27

Divi. Yield

0

Kapston Services Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Kapston Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kapston Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.86%

Non-Promoter- 27.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kapston Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61.43

48.52

43.4

40.76

Net Worth

71.57

58.66

53.54

50.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

213.03

213.39

147.23

118.45

yoy growth (%)

-0.16

44.93

24.29

30.69

Raw materials

-3.83

-4.45

-2.55

-1.35

As % of sales

1.79

2.08

1.73

1.14

Employee costs

-187.12

-185.3

-125.83

-100.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.14

10.39

9.52

7.37

Depreciation

-3.57

-2.04

-1.28

-1.2

Tax paid

-1.72

-0.19

-0.96

-1.46

Working capital

4.51

27.47

10.8

18.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.16

44.93

24.29

30.69

Op profit growth

1.38

22.63

19.56

173.52

EBIT growth

-6.96

18.95

20.96

64.06

Net profit growth

-37.06

19.16

42.26

108.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

520.08

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

520.08

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.25

Kapston Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kapston Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Srikanth Kodali

Non Executive Director

Kanti Kiran Doddapaneni

Chairman & Independent Directo

Chereddi Ramachandra Naidu

Independent Director

Naveen Nandigam

Independent Director

Vanitha Nagulavari

Independent Director

Nageswara Rao Koripalli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kapston Services Ltd

Summary

Kapston Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kapston Facilities Management Private Limited on January 31, 2009. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Kapston Facilities Management Limited on January 29, 2018. Further, the Company name was changed from Kapston Facilities ManagementLimited to Kapston Services Limited effective from February 4, 2022. The Company started its business operations in year 2009. It is a provider of various Manpower Solutions which includes General Staffing, Security Services, Integrated Facilities Management Services and IT Staffing Services as per clients requirements. It has grown considerably over such a short span and is one of the leading service providers of Security Services in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Kapston Services Limited is an ISO 9001 & OHSAS 18001 certified company for providing Integrated Facility Management Services for Security, House Keeping, M&E (Electro Mechanical) and Landscaping (Horticulture) and allied services. Backed by a team of dedicated and expertised persons from multifaceted segments providing services to large private sector, Multinational companies and other sectors. The Company is MSME Certified with PSARA License and are members of esteemed organisations such as APSA. SCSC IISSM, CAPSI, SSSDC and FTAPCCI. Apart from this, the Company provide a comprehensive range of service offerings such as Manned Guarding, Escort Gu
Company FAQs

What is the Kapston Services Ltd share price today?

The Kapston Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kapston Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapston Services Ltd is ₹518.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kapston Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kapston Services Ltd is 41.04 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kapston Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapston Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapston Services Ltd is ₹110.05 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kapston Services Ltd?

Kapston Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.73%, 3 Years at 57.41%, 1 Year at 108.80%, 6 Month at 34.16%, 3 Month at 5.02% and 1 Month at -9.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kapston Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kapston Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.13 %

