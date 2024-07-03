Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹257.35
Prev. Close₹257.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.68
Day's High₹259.9
Day's Low₹254
52 Week's High₹319
52 Week's Low₹110.05
Book Value₹38.86
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)518.87
P/E41.04
EPS6.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61.43
48.52
43.4
40.76
Net Worth
71.57
58.66
53.54
50.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
213.03
213.39
147.23
118.45
yoy growth (%)
-0.16
44.93
24.29
30.69
Raw materials
-3.83
-4.45
-2.55
-1.35
As % of sales
1.79
2.08
1.73
1.14
Employee costs
-187.12
-185.3
-125.83
-100.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.14
10.39
9.52
7.37
Depreciation
-3.57
-2.04
-1.28
-1.2
Tax paid
-1.72
-0.19
-0.96
-1.46
Working capital
4.51
27.47
10.8
18.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.16
44.93
24.29
30.69
Op profit growth
1.38
22.63
19.56
173.52
EBIT growth
-6.96
18.95
20.96
64.06
Net profit growth
-37.06
19.16
42.26
108.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
520.08
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
520.08
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Srikanth Kodali
Non Executive Director
Kanti Kiran Doddapaneni
Chairman & Independent Directo
Chereddi Ramachandra Naidu
Independent Director
Naveen Nandigam
Independent Director
Vanitha Nagulavari
Independent Director
Nageswara Rao Koripalli
Reports by Kapston Services Ltd
Summary
Kapston Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kapston Facilities Management Private Limited on January 31, 2009. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, the name was changed to Kapston Facilities Management Limited on January 29, 2018. Further, the Company name was changed from Kapston Facilities ManagementLimited to Kapston Services Limited effective from February 4, 2022. The Company started its business operations in year 2009. It is a provider of various Manpower Solutions which includes General Staffing, Security Services, Integrated Facilities Management Services and IT Staffing Services as per clients requirements. It has grown considerably over such a short span and is one of the leading service providers of Security Services in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. Kapston Services Limited is an ISO 9001 & OHSAS 18001 certified company for providing Integrated Facility Management Services for Security, House Keeping, M&E (Electro Mechanical) and Landscaping (Horticulture) and allied services. Backed by a team of dedicated and expertised persons from multifaceted segments providing services to large private sector, Multinational companies and other sectors. The Company is MSME Certified with PSARA License and are members of esteemed organisations such as APSA. SCSC IISSM, CAPSI, SSSDC and FTAPCCI. Apart from this, the Company provide a comprehensive range of service offerings such as Manned Guarding, Escort Gu
The Kapston Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹255.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kapston Services Ltd is ₹518.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kapston Services Ltd is 41.04 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kapston Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kapston Services Ltd is ₹110.05 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kapston Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.73%, 3 Years at 57.41%, 1 Year at 108.80%, 6 Month at 34.16%, 3 Month at 5.02% and 1 Month at -9.32%.
