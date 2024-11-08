|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|to consider and recommend the proposal for sub-division/split of the Equity shares of the Company Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 10144061 equity shares of 10 each into 20288122 equity shares of 5 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
