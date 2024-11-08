iifl-logo-icon 1
Kapston Services Ltd Board Meeting

Kapston Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 08, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 20249 May 2024
to consider and recommend the proposal for sub-division/split of the Equity shares of the Company Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 10144061 equity shares of 10 each into 20288122 equity shares of 5 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Kapston Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

